Tania Tetlow, president of Fordham, struck a unifying note for a diverse community as she welcomed the new school year with an interfaith prayer that was ceremony open to all. “There’s much that I’ve learned about how we really understand our own faiths when we understand the wisdom of other religions as well, and we make each other stronger in doing this together,” said Tetlow at the “Prayer and Picnic with the President” gathering, held on the Plaza at Fordham’s Lincoln Center Campus on Aug. 31.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO