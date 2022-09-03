ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

fordham.edu

Deanna Howes Spiro, Fordham’s Alumni Leader in Washington, D.C., Reflects on the ‘Extraordinary Moments’ of Being a Ram

The first time Deanna Howes Spiro heard the name Fordham was during an assembly at her all-girls Catholic high school in Kensington, Maryland. Everything she learned about the University—from its New York location and strong academics to its core Jesuit values—resonated with her. When she stepped onto the Rose Hill campus in the Bronx a couple of years later, she sensed she was home.
BRONX, NY
fordham.edu

Fordham in Community Brings Back-to-School Festival to Fordham Plaza

On Sept. 2, Fordham’s Center for Community Engaged Learning (CCEL) sponsored a blockbuster Back-to-School Festival that animated Fordham Plaza with nearly 3,400 schoolchildren and their parents. The families received school supplies donated by participating partners at the Friday afternoon event, which was part of the center’s Fordham in Community initiative.
BRONX, NY
fordham.edu

In Manhattan Interfaith Ceremony, President Tetlow Inaugurates New School Year

Tania Tetlow, president of Fordham, struck a unifying note for a diverse community as she welcomed the new school year with an interfaith prayer that was ceremony open to all. “There’s much that I’ve learned about how we really understand our own faiths when we understand the wisdom of other religions as well, and we make each other stronger in doing this together,” said Tetlow at the “Prayer and Picnic with the President” gathering, held on the Plaza at Fordham’s Lincoln Center Campus on Aug. 31.
MANHATTAN, NY

