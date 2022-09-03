Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
‘Drive to Live’ Program Educates Youth on Safety
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – In Ohio, teen drivers were involved in over 160,000 crashes from 2020 to 2021. To combat that number, the Ohio State Patrol and Ohio Traffic Safety Office launched the ‘Drive to Learn’ educational program. The program started last year and aims to positively engage...
WHIZ
State Auditor Visits Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – State Auditor Keith Faber visited Zanesville today!. He stopped by the Dollar General Distribution Center as well as spoke with members of the local government. One of the topics of discussion was the College Credit Plus program, which allows students and their families to save money...
