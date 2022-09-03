ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MO

Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

By Hannah Falcon
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Austin Leigh, 41, of Iowa as the suspect shot by a Monroe County deputy Saturday morning.

The patrol's Troop B information officer Justin Dunn said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office asked the patrol to investigate the shooting.

Dunn said it happened in a residential area off Highway 15 south of Paris around 12:44 a.m. Leigh was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to highway patrol.

The Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney charged Leigh with three counts of felony domestic assault and one count of resisting arrest. He's being held with no bond.

"Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence," Troop B said on Twitter .

Dunn said this is an ongoing investigation, and more information may be released at a later time.

This is a developing story, check here for updates and Watch ABC 17 News at 10 p.m.

The post Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

