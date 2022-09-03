ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 6

Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through events of Sept. 6. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. Going forward, we will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
muskegonlumberjacks.com

PRESS RELEASE — Teddy Spitznagel commits to the University of Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks have announced that forward Teddy Spitznagel has committed to the University of Michigan. The New York, N.Y. native will become the seventh Lumberjack in team history to commit to the Michigan Wolverines. Spitznagel, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound forward appeared in 21 games with Honeybaked...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
EAST LANSING, MI
Eater

Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
DETROIT, MI
fsrmagazine.com

Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant

Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to broadcast ‘First Take’ live from Detroit’s WGPR-TV museum

The always outspoken and entertaining Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this week for a special gala, and he’s bringing ESPN’s “First Take” along with him. Smith is slated to speak at the WGPR Historical Society’s fundraising gala celebrating diversity in media on Saturday night (Sept. 10) in Detroit. WGPR-TV was the nation’s first Black owned and operated television station, and it’s now a broadcast museum. Amyre Makupson, Arn Tellem, Greg Kelser, and Mayor Mike Duggan are also scheduled to speak at the event.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Mulaney, Swardson fortify a big comedy metro area comedy weekend

There’s always something to laugh at in the metro area — just about any time, really. But this weekend offers a number of comedy opportunities for everything from chuckles to belly laughs:. • John Mulaney performs twice, at 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Fox...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan

DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out

On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

