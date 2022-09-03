Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 6
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through events of Sept. 6. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. Going forward, we will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: Same top 3, but Lake Orion slides into back end of top 10 after Week 2
Here are Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 2 of the 2022 regular season:. 1 West Bloomfield (2-0) — The Swamp is the best home field advantage in the OAA. 2 Rochester Adams (2-0) — Nick Patera is just plain nasty on both sides of the...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Central at No. 14 Walled Lake Northern boys soccer
With less than 30 ticks left on the clock, No. 14-ranked Walled Lake Northern found the back of the net to tie Walled Lake Central 3-3 in Lakes Valley Conference action Tuesday, Sep. 6, 2022 in Commerce Twp.
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
muskegonlumberjacks.com
PRESS RELEASE — Teddy Spitznagel commits to the University of Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks have announced that forward Teddy Spitznagel has committed to the University of Michigan. The New York, N.Y. native will become the seventh Lumberjack in team history to commit to the Michigan Wolverines. Spitznagel, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound forward appeared in 21 games with Honeybaked...
Tigers top prospect happy with first professional season
The Tigers drafted pitcher Jackson Jobe 3rd overall in 2020 out of high school and he's nearing the finish line of his first pro season and is pleased with progress made
6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
Detroit News
For 48 years, Metro Detroit sisters out-foxed the competition as golf-course trailblazers
Plymouth — It was 1984, probably, and Kathy Aznavorian was calling up a local golf course, long since gone, to book a weekend tee time for herself, sister Sandy Mily and their husbands. "I think I asked for like 10:30 or 11 o'clock, and he says, 'Ma'am, are you...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report
If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans
Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
Eater
Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
fsrmagazine.com
Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant
Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to broadcast ‘First Take’ live from Detroit’s WGPR-TV museum
The always outspoken and entertaining Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this week for a special gala, and he’s bringing ESPN’s “First Take” along with him. Smith is slated to speak at the WGPR Historical Society’s fundraising gala celebrating diversity in media on Saturday night (Sept. 10) in Detroit. WGPR-TV was the nation’s first Black owned and operated television station, and it’s now a broadcast museum. Amyre Makupson, Arn Tellem, Greg Kelser, and Mayor Mike Duggan are also scheduled to speak at the event.
The Oakland Press
Steinway Young Artist Piano Competition Winner to perform at concert in Waterford Township
Tuesday Musicale of Greater Pontiac invites the public to a “Kick-off Concert” on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of Central United Methodist Church in Waterford Township. A “Youth Spotlight” will be on 13-year-old pianist, Bryan Sullivan from Rochester Hills. Bryna began taking piano...
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tour
Pitbull performs in Clarkston, Mich. on Aug. 31, 2022.Andrew Roth. It may have been the last day of meteorological summer, but Miami rapper Pitbull brought the season’s biggest party to Clarkston on Wednesday.
The Oakland Press
Mulaney, Swardson fortify a big comedy metro area comedy weekend
There’s always something to laugh at in the metro area — just about any time, really. But this weekend offers a number of comedy opportunities for everything from chuckles to belly laughs:. • John Mulaney performs twice, at 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Fox...
Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan
DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
The Oakland Press
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
Watch Brian Kelly’s LSU fans melt down after last-second loss: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods man charged in murder of mom and her boyfriend • Labor Day lineups • Justice for Dymaris Jones
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit. Both of the holiday weekend...
