Reading, PA

Gehris Goal Lifts Alvernia Over Gettysburg, 1-0

Gettysburg, Pa. (Sept. 6, 2022) - A goal by Olivia Gehris in the 57th minute was all Alvernia University (2-1) needed to take a 1-0 win over Gettysburg College on Tuesday night in non-conference field hockey action at Gettysburg. Alvernia's Hailey Miller applied most of Alvernia's early pressure, with Miller...
Sipling, Payne Named Alvernia Athletes of the Week

Reading, Pa. (Sept. 5, 2022) - Alvernia Women's Volleyball junior Rachel Sipling and Football first-year Colin Payne were named Alvernia Athletes of the Week for their performances during the week of August 29 - September 4, 2022. Rachel Sipling led Alvernia to a 3-0 start (its best start in 20...
Lapinsky Named MAC Golfer of the Week

Annville, Pa. (Sept. 6, 2022) - Alvernia University Women's Golf sophomore Katie Lapinsky earned the first MAC Women's Golfer of the Week honors, as announced by the Middle Atlantic Conference on Tuesday. Lapinsky led Alvernia to a fifth place team finish on Saturday at the Denison Invitational. Lapinsky matched her...
