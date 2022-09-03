Read full article on original website
kyma.com
El Centro native Andy Ruiz with another big win in the ring, pursues new belt
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - El Centro native Andy Ruiz landed just enough big punches on Luis Ortiz to make up for his mistakes and caution in a narrow victory that kept him on the path to a chance to become the heavyweight champion again. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three...
Panic false alarm from Crane Middle School in Yuma
There was a false panic alarm from Crane Middle School on Tuesday, September 6 around 3:46 p.m. that the Yuma Police Department responded to and were made aware by the School Resource Officer that it was a false alarm. The post Panic false alarm from Crane Middle School in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
School crossing guard died due to injuries from accident in Yuma
A 70-year-old woman Maria Cecilia Chavez was working as a school crossing guard and was hit by a car on September 1, she recently died on September 6 due to her injuries. The post School crossing guard died due to injuries from accident in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Holding onto the heat before a surge of moisture arrives
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is another day with intense heat with highs reaching 100-115 for the next few days. An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until 8 p.m. TOMORROW for Imperial County, Yuma is also included. A strengthening hurricane is tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast and will...
kyma.com
Kari Lake gets local endorsements in visit to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Kari Lake is in Yuma as momentum picks up for her campaign for governor. Tuesday marks Lake's first visit to Yuma since she won the Republican primary, and she received big endorsements from local lawmakers like Mayor Doug Nicholls, County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, and State Representative Tim Dunn.
kyma.com
Brawley man found stabbed on Main Street
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley says a man was stabbed on Main Street and taken to the hospital. A man was found with multiple stab wounds and was then taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man is in stable condition as of the time of...
multihousingnews.com
HARRI5 Closes 1,230-Unit MHC Sale in Arizona
The buyer used a $26.4 million loan held by Voya Investment Management to finance the acquisition. Sun Vista RV Resort LLC, an entity linked to the William Corrigan family, has acquired a 1,230-unit manufactured housing community in Yuma, Ariz., for $80 million, according to Yuma County records. The same source shows that the acquisition was funded through a $26.4 million loan held by Voya Investment Management. A private individual sold the mobile home and RV resort, with HARRI5 working on behalf of both parties.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower than normal temps expected as storms come to the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Excessive heat will continue to be a concern through Wednesday as. above normal temperatures persist and warnings remain in place for many lower desert communities. Dry conditions will also persist over the next few days, before increasing moisture and clouds are expected starting Thursday. Shower and thunderstorm chances may return as early as Friday with better chances for rain on Saturday as tropical moisture spreads across the area.
holtvilletribune.com
La Brucherie Road Project Works Nerves
IMPERIAL — Maria Hernandez lives west of La Brucherie Road in the hive of single-family homes south of Aten Road that finds itself cut off from a main route to shopping, banking, and more for at least three months. Hernandez was out walking her dog in the area on...
kyma.com
Yuma J.C. Penney store fire extinguished by sprinkler system
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says a J.C. Penney store caught fire, damaging a storage room but was extinguished by its sprinkler system. Upon arrival, firefighters saw the building being evacuated and smoke coming from a shoe department storage room. The sprinkler system extinguished the...
Locals observe Labor Day at the river
Labor Day has become a time for shopping, end-of-summer barbecues and spending the day off with loved ones and many locals are doing just that. The post Locals observe Labor Day at the river appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Hart Insurance gets a new Brawley location: new look, same heart for service
BRAWLEY — Walking into a nice, vintage, hacienda-style building amid palm trees and flowers when entering Hart Insurance in Brawley may bring feelings of nostalgia or a familial-type of familiarity, but that is part of the experience Hart hopes embraces their clients well beyond their visits at what will soon be their former-office.
SignalsAZ
City Announces Chief of Yuma Fire Department
The City of Yuma has promoted Dustin “Dusty” Fields to Chief of the Yuma Fire Department, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton has announced. Fields brings 31 years of experience in the fire service, 28 of those with Yuma Fire Department (YFD). He has been serving as YFD’s Assistant Fire Chief for the last seven and a half years.
thedesertreview.com
Brawley PD responds to stabbing
BRAWLEY — On September 5, 2022, at around 7:45 p.m., the Brawley Police Department received a call to the area of the 900 block of Main St. in reference to a subject with multiple stab wounds. The victim, an adult male from Brawley, was transported via air ambulance service...
kyma.com
Imperial Irrigation District candidates continue campaigning
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The campaign for Imperial Irrigation District division is unfolding but for division 1, Alex Cardenas says he is ready to continue pushing for water rights. Alex Cardenas is ran for re-election for division one. He currently is on the IID Board of Directors and...
holtvilletribune.com
Police Investigate Stabbing of Brawley Man
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Police Department is investigating the stabbing of a Brawley man that was reported about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 in the 900 block of Main Street. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was listed in stable condition after having been transported by an air ambulance to a hospital outside of the county, the Police Department stated in a press release.
Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead
On Friday, September 2, an inmate at the Yuma County Detention Center (YCDC) was found dead. The post Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Meet the newest members of the Yuma Fire family
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There must be something in the water in Yuma, because their fire department has gone to the babes. And when you have a bunch of babies all together at one time with no one crying, that’s definitely Something Good. In less than a...
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Struggles to Deploy Donated Travel Trailers
CALEXICO — The future remains uncertain for 10 travel trailers that were donated to the city of Calexico in mid-2021 with the purpose of being used to temporarily house individuals experiencing homelessness in the city. What’s more, concerns raised last year by city officials about the city’s limited ability...
kyma.com
City of El Centro looks to influence electric-powered vehicle usage
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro wants to increase the number of electric-powered vehicles by adding more charging stations. The California Energy commission says there are only 12 charging stations across the Imperial Valley. Mayor Tomas Oliva with the City of El Centro says a plan is in the making.
