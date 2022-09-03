Read full article on original website
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Sampling underway to test Jackson’s water quality, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Investigative sampling is underway Tuesday to determine the quality of tap water in Jackson, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s office said. It is to determine when sampling can begin to clear the boil water notice. It’s contingent upon sustained pressure and the city will need...
Jackson councilman helps distribute water to those who aren’t able to get to distribution sites
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson residents continue leaning on distribution sites to get through the water crisis, but not everyone is able to get to those sites. Ward 5 Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley is taking that issue into his own hands by taking water to those who can’t get it themselves.
Supervisors agree on helping Jackson with its water crisis. They’re at odds over how they’ll do it.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Hinds County supervisors want to use federal funding to help Jackson with its water needs. They’re just at odds over exactly how they’re going to do it. Some say the money, which would amount to anywhere between $13.5 million and $19.5 million in...
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – About 24 hours after Governor Tate Reeves slammed the city of Jackson for never producing a “real plan” on how to improve Jackson’s fragile water system, Mayor Choke Antar Lumumba fired back on Tuesday, defending the city. In his weekly press briefing,...
Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Authorities say a man was killed Thursday night when he was pinned by a robot at a manufacturing plant in Forest,. The victim, J.T. Beckham, was in his 20s and had been working at Unipres USA for about seven months when the incident occurred, according to Scott County Coroner J. Van Thomas.
Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. See where to find bottled water in Jackson today. Gov....
Person in critical condition after shooting in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – A person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Vicksburg on Tuesday morning. According to The Vicksburg Daily News, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Bay Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a shooting victim in...
Yazoo Co. man shot, killed over bicycle dispute
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A fatal shooting Monday in Yazoo County started with a fight between two children over a bicycle. Antonio Barton, 37, the father of one of those boys, is now in custody and has been charged with murder. According to Yazoo Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, Barton...
Man shot, killed after argument in middle of road in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A man is being charged with murder in Yazoo County on Monday. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says Antonio Barton and James Porter got into a heated argument in the middle of Vaughan Road near Thomas Road and Oil Field Road. The argument was over a disagreement between their sons.
Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
Jackson water crisis: Lawmakers react to Governor’s privatization comments
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Governor Tate Reeves says he’s open to privatization as a potential solution for Jackson’s water crisis. “Privatization is on the table,” said Governor Tate Reeves Monday morning. Those words are striking a chord with Rep. Earle Banks of Jackson. “I’m horrified by...
