ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox40jackson.com

Sampling underway to test Jackson’s water quality, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Investigative sampling is underway Tuesday to determine the quality of tap water in Jackson, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s office said. It is to determine when sampling can begin to clear the boil water notice. It’s contingent upon sustained pressure and the city will need...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Industry
Jackson, MS
Government
fox40jackson.com

Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Authorities say a man was killed Thursday night when he was pinned by a robot at a manufacturing plant in Forest,. The victim, J.T. Beckham, was in his 20s and had been working at Unipres USA for about seven months when the incident occurred, according to Scott County Coroner J. Van Thomas.
FOREST, MS
fox40jackson.com

Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. See where to find bottled water in Jackson today. Gov....
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Person in critical condition after shooting in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – A person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Vicksburg on Tuesday morning. According to The Vicksburg Daily News, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Bay Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a shooting victim in...
VICKSBURG, MS
fox40jackson.com

Yazoo Co. man shot, killed over bicycle dispute

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A fatal shooting Monday in Yazoo County started with a fight between two children over a bicycle. Antonio Barton, 37, the father of one of those boys, is now in custody and has been charged with murder. According to Yazoo Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, Barton...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flare#Ammonia#Plant#The Leak#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Msdh
fox40jackson.com

Man shot, killed after argument in middle of road in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A man is being charged with murder in Yazoo County on Monday. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says Antonio Barton and James Porter got into a heated argument in the middle of Vaughan Road near Thomas Road and Oil Field Road. The argument was over a disagreement between their sons.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy