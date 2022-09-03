Visitors to MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science can now see a rare, uniquely colored, canebrake rattlesnake and learn more about this species! “The Museum was alerted about this snake by private landowners in Yazoo County, Miss. and we are excited to have it,” said Museum Director Charles Knight. “Once at the Museum, the snake was held behind the scenes for several months receiving the best of care from our devoted staff as it acclimated to its new home. It is doing well and has now been placed on public display for all to see,” said Knight.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO