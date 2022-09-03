Read full article on original website
Tulsa Volleyball Travels Across Town For ORU Golden Eagle Classic
Tulsa, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team will drive 20 minutes across town to play in the Oral Roberts Golden Eagle Classic at the Cooper Aerobics Center on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10. The Golden Hurricane will face UTEP first on Friday at 1 p.m....
Tulsa’s Brin Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll
IRVING, Texas –– Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly football honor roll for his performance on Saturday. Brin, a 6'2" senior from Boerne, Texas, threw for an FBS season-high and his career-best of 460 yards by completing 30-of-52 passes in the season opener at Wyoming on Saturday.
TULSA GAME NOTES: THE NORTHERN ILLINOIS GAME
TULSA (0-1, 0-0 AAC) vs. NORTHERN ILLINOIS (1-0, 0-0 MAC) Saturday, Sept. 10, 6 pm (CT) Stadium: H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000), Tulsa, Okla. Career Record: 38-46 (7 years) Career Record: 15-18 (4 years) NIU Record: same. THE STORYLINES . . . • Tulsa is in its 126th season of football...
Oral Roberts (1-2-1, 0-0-0) -VS- Tulsa (3-0-0, 0-0-0)
GOAL by TLS Bottenburg, Wes Assist by Fazio, Mariano and Protzek, Tom. TLS Alex Meinhard PENALTY KICK GOAL. GOAL by TLS Schweinert, Austen Assist by Meinhard, Alex. GOAL by TLS Rosengren, Gustaf Assist by Schweinert, Austen.
Close out Labor Day with RibCrib BBQ at the Philip Montgomery Radio Show Tonight
TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show takes place on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 10, when Montgomery and host Bruce Howard will review this past week's game at Wyoming and preview this Saturday's home opener against Northern Illinois. The show airs from 7-8 p.m., live from the...
Watch the Philip Montgomery TV Show
TULSA, Okla. –– — This week'sPhilip Montgomery TV Show reviews the start to the 2022 football season and previews this Saturday's home opener against the Northern Illinois Huskies. This week's show can be seen HERE. The show airs throughout the season on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m....
