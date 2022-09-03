The race to represent the Sunset District at City Hall is in full sprint mode, with incumbent Gordon Mar hoping to fend off challenger Joel Engardio in the Nov. 8 election. The questions facing Sunset District residents are important: Do they feel safe? What kind of housing does the district want? Should affordable housing be built, and in what form, including the project planned for Outer Irving Street? Should the closed Upper Great Highway and Golden Gate Park roads be reopened to vehicle traffic as they were pre-pandemic? How can transportation be improved, including between the Sunset and Richmond districts?

