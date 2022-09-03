Read full article on original website
Commentary: Paul Kozakiewicz (Sunset Beacon)
The race to represent the Sunset District at City Hall is in full sprint mode, with incumbent Gordon Mar hoping to fend off challenger Joel Engardio in the Nov. 8 election. The questions facing Sunset District residents are important: Do they feel safe? What kind of housing does the district want? Should affordable housing be built, and in what form, including the project planned for Outer Irving Street? Should the closed Upper Great Highway and Golden Gate Park roads be reopened to vehicle traffic as they were pre-pandemic? How can transportation be improved, including between the Sunset and Richmond districts?
Artist’s Whimsical, Colorful Mural Enlivens Sunset District Home
The westside neighborhoods have a lot of brightly colored homes, each one different from the house next door. Homes painted bright pink, rich purple or green-screen green catch the eye, especially among those painted with more neutral shades of brown and beige. The real treats for the eyes are the homes with painted murals. Like the beauty on 36th Avenue and Irving Street.
New Housing and Commercial Project Planned for Vicente Street at 34th Avenue
Plans to demolish the one-story home of Livingwater Fellowship church on Vicente Street and replace it with two four-story residential buildings of six units total are now under review by the San Francisco Planning Department. The new buildings are planned to be 40-feet tall. The project would entail the subdivision...
Police Blotter: Sunset District
No Driver’s License: 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, July 23, 9:03 p.m. Officers were conducting speed enforcement observed a vehicle traveling 54 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officers conducted a traffic stop and a computer check revealed that the driver had never been issued a driver’s license.
