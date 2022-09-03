Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans To Host Saint Mary's on Thursday
San José State (1-2-1, 0-0-0 WAC) vs Saint Mary's (2-2-0, 0-0-0 WCC) Location | Tickets Spartan Soccer Complex | San Jose, Calif. | Tickets. SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State men's soccer will host Saint Mary's on Thursday. It is the second game of a double header, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Spartan Soccer Complex.
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Alum Kevin Velo Wins the 2022 San Juan Open
FARMINGTON, N.M. - Kevin Velo, a 2019 San Jose Staté graduate, won his second-ever professional tournament on Sunday with a 25-under 259 at the San Juan Open in Farmington, N.M. Velo had an incredible final round as he shot a 62, the low score of the day to leapfrog several players en route to his second professional win.
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Hits The Road at Auburn Saturday on ESPNU
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (1-0, 0-0 Mountain West) hits the road for the first time this season at Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (PT) on ESPNU and KTRB 860 AM. 2022 Tickets | 2022 Schedule. SJSU won their fourth season opener...
San Jose State University Spartans
Check out Episode 6 of The Charge
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State Athletics' All-Access Show, The Charge, aired its sixth episode last Thursday, Sept. 1 on NBC Sports Bay Area to conclude the first season of this unique storytelling show. The show featured stories on SJSU alum Dick Vermeil's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the new Silicon Valley Glow floor that was installed in the Provident Credit Union Event Center, new women's basketball head coach April Phillips and the Spartan Athletics Center that will be completed in July 2023.
Comments / 0