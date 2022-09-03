SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State Athletics' All-Access Show, The Charge, aired its sixth episode last Thursday, Sept. 1 on NBC Sports Bay Area to conclude the first season of this unique storytelling show. The show featured stories on SJSU alum Dick Vermeil's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the new Silicon Valley Glow floor that was installed in the Provident Credit Union Event Center, new women's basketball head coach April Phillips and the Spartan Athletics Center that will be completed in July 2023.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO