It’s all be Heinz us Steelers fans are in uproar as the ketchup bottle is craned away from the stadium signaling the end of one of the most historic fields in Heinz field.

The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO