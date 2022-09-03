ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon

DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
LOUISA, VA
cbs19news

New UVA study finds premenstrual symptoms are a public health issue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Premenstrual symptoms, like cramps, headaches, and sleep issues, are a public health issue according to a new study by UVA. According to the study, 64% of women get mood swings and anxiety before starting their periods. Nearly 30% of women surveyed reported that their intense period symptoms...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New Dominion Bookshop hosting story time for kids each Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Kids today are growing up with technology everywhere, but a local business is keeping it old school, with a classic storytelling each saturday. This weekend, New Dominion Bookshop hosted their first book reading in two years! they haven't been able to due to COVID, but finally decided...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock

A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
WOODFORD, VA
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
VIRGINIA STATE
touropia.com

14 Best Things to do in Fredericksburg, VA

Known as the home of the legendary president George Washington, this little city packs a whole lot of history, relaxing nature spots, and great entertainment into one place. The city was built along the Rappahannock River and it boasts an impressive number of 18th and 19th century buildings, some 350 to be precise!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

The Lede-In | UVA vs. Illinois

CBS19's Preston Willett is joined by Mike Barber from the Richmond Times-Dispatch to preview Virginia's trip to Illinois. A break down of what we saw from the Cavaliers offense and defense in their first game out and the key to a first successful road trip of the Tony Elliott era.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Louisa Police Department hosting mental health resiliency program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Lousia Police Department has announced that it will implement a mental health resiliency program for its department members. The program is designed to provide four hours of annual psychoeducation and coping skills training that is conducted as a group event. Each department member...
LOUISA, VA

