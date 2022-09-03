Read full article on original website
State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon
DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, Virginia
(ysbrandcosijn/Adobe Stock Images) Charlottesville is a city rich in history and historic landmarks. The city was founded in founded 1762 and has lived through the civil war and early colonizers. This large city is situated 100 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.
Charlottesville welcomes first all-women triathlon at Fry's Spring Beach Club
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Sunday at Fry Springs Beach Club women from all over gathered for a triathlon. This is the first all-women's triathlon in the area. In years past it has been open to men as well. They changed this to encourage women from all backgrounds to give this race...
UVA nursing program receives $14 million in donations to help end nursing shortages
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) – University of Virginia’s nursing program has received a massive donation to help end nursing shortages. Long-time donors Joanna and Bill Conway have donated $14 million toward the nursing program. The donation will be used to provide 175 need and merit-based scholarships for clinical...
Blue Ridge Fencing Center finds a new home in Downtown Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Blue Ridge Fencing Center has announced that they have moved to a different location, and invites the public to join them on opening day. Blue Ridge Fencing Center has moved into a 4000-square foot building in Downtown Charlottesville. Their goal is to expand...
Charlottesville's former top cop Rashall Brackney is one of three candidates for the next Cheif of Police in Minneapolis
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville's former top cop, Rashall Brackney is one of three candidates for the next Chief of Police in Minneapolis. Minneapolis has been searching for a new Chief of Police since the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed. Brackney was fired in Charlottesville...
Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
New UVA study finds premenstrual symptoms are a public health issue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Premenstrual symptoms, like cramps, headaches, and sleep issues, are a public health issue according to a new study by UVA. According to the study, 64% of women get mood swings and anxiety before starting their periods. Nearly 30% of women surveyed reported that their intense period symptoms...
Kings Dominion looking to fill over 500 positions for their Holloween Haunt event
DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Who’s ready for a spooky season?. Kings Dominion has positions open for ride operators, security associates, food and beverage associates, and haunt associates. All positions require applicants to be at least 16 years of age with the exception of the security position. Applicants...
New Dominion Bookshop hosting story time for kids each Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Kids today are growing up with technology everywhere, but a local business is keeping it old school, with a classic storytelling each saturday. This weekend, New Dominion Bookshop hosted their first book reading in two years! they haven't been able to due to COVID, but finally decided...
Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock
A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state
How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
14 Best Things to do in Fredericksburg, VA
Known as the home of the legendary president George Washington, this little city packs a whole lot of history, relaxing nature spots, and great entertainment into one place. The city was built along the Rappahannock River and it boasts an impressive number of 18th and 19th century buildings, some 350 to be precise!
The Lede-In | UVA vs. Illinois
CBS19's Preston Willett is joined by Mike Barber from the Richmond Times-Dispatch to preview Virginia's trip to Illinois. A break down of what we saw from the Cavaliers offense and defense in their first game out and the key to a first successful road trip of the Tony Elliott era.
Final conspirators convicted in Virginia cocaine ring
Two men were convicted last week of distributing large amounts of cocaine in Lynchburg as part of a 25-member conspiracy that stretched from Charlotte, North Carolina into the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Runaway horse taken ‘into custody’ after blocking I-64 traffic in Virginia, photo shows
A missing horse was found stalling traffic on an interstate in Virginia, police said. Mia, a horse who escaped from a farm at the beginning of September, was on the run for two days before the law caught up to her on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County, police said in a Tweet on Sept. 3.
Louisa Police Department hosting mental health resiliency program
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Lousia Police Department has announced that it will implement a mental health resiliency program for its department members. The program is designed to provide four hours of annual psychoeducation and coping skills training that is conducted as a group event. Each department member...
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks glow-in-the-dark party comes to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks are roaring into Charlottesville for the first time. Fans of all ages are invited to experience the heart-stopping thrill of watching their favorite Monster trucks glow in the dark. The monster truck event will have three shows that will be held...
Elliott pumps up the noise as Cavaliers prepare for Illinois road trip
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As Virginia prepares for their first road trip of the season, Tony Elliott switched up the play list for practice on Tuesday. "It's loud, it's very loud," senior offensive lineman Derek Devine said, "It's the same song, so it's annoying." For those walking nearby the...
