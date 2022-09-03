Read full article on original website
Fortnitemares returns to Fortnite Save the World
It’s the time of the Fortnite season when the deep fogs of Hexylvania once again engulf Save the World in mystic energy. Thanks to the thick and impenetrable energy enveloping Save the World, Husks will now receive less damage from weapons, abilities, and traps. To stand a chance against Husks now, Epic Games introduced the Short Range modifier that will increase damage taken when within two tiles of a Commander or Defender.
What is the new Battle Bus song for Rainbow Royale in Fortnite?
Fortnite is only as strong as its community, so Epic Games will occasionally host events and celebrations of those who make it special. Epic loves its LGBTQIA+ community especially, hosting the Rainbow Royale once a year so players can express who they truly are. But the song on the Rainbow Royale Battle Bus has changed and many players are curious about who the new artist is.
How to get Sweet Sorrow and its god roll in Destiny 2
Chroma Rush captured the hearts of fans longing for a potent 720rpm auto rifle in Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer, and Sweet Sorrow followed suit just a couple of seasons later. This Season of the Risen auto rifle is a stellar addition to the Energy slot, bringing in a top contender among 720rpm rifles with an Arc element to match.
Fortnite and Secret Lab are partnering for a new line of gaming chairs
Fortnite is royalty when it comes to the collabs that manage to grace the battle royale’s island. But Epic Games is just as business savvy outside of the game, entering into branded partnerships in the real world with a variety of gaming items. The newest collab comes between Fortnite and the Secret Lab gaming chair company.
What platforms will the Division Heartland be on?
It’s been a while since The Division fans received a major update, but Ubisoft accidentally started the hype train for the series’ upcoming chapter, Heartland. The title was briefly listed with “coming soon” for its release date and the developer broke the news officially shortly after.
How to get better at Warzone: Tips, tricks, and guides to conquer the CoD battle royale
Call of Duty Warzone is a dangerous place for inexperienced gamers; with players calculating bullet drops, carrying the deadliest weapons, and grinding daily, there’s not much room at the top for a beginner. There’s a wide variety of components that go into a player’s Warzone skill. As an esport,...
Be warned: Splatoon 3 has leaked a week early and there’s spoilers everywhere
Be warned Splatoon 3 fans: The highly anticipated Nintendo sequel has hit shelves a little early (seven days, to be precise) and there’s already spoilers spilling onto Reddit, YouTube, and across social media. The newest release in the Splatoon series hasn’t gone off without a hitch, with spoilers littering...
Who is Duardo Silva in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends’ complex lore may call for a guide, especially for beginners who are new to the game. Each Apex character comes with a deep background story consisting of a host of minor characters. Minor characters play small parts in legends’ stories and the game’s overall lore. Members of...
Who are the villains in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are quickly approaching. The Pokémon Company has dropped several trailers ahead of the games’ Nov. 18 release, with each one detailing a different aspect of the games’ new Pokémon, region, and more. It looks to be a completely new open world adventure that allows the player to take on its challenges in any order they see fit—and with up to three friends tagging along, too.
When does the next Assassin’s Creed release?
Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular game franchises of all time, allowing players to explore historical settings and eras as deadly assassins. The games have taken players to Italy during the Renaissance, the American colonies, and even ancient Rome. The next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will continue the tradition of action-packed gameplay in a new intriguing setting in history.
Riot clarifies why one popular Wild Rift feature isn’t available in League of Legends
League of Legends and Wild Rift have many similarities—but not everything is exactly the same. Fans of League have been asking for one Wild Rift feature for a long time, and the devs at Riot Games have finally explained why it hasn’t been added to the game. Wild...
When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?
Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
Wild Arena Survivors was almost a new Far Cry title, but Ubisoft had other plans
Ubisoft’s 40-player battle royale title Wild Arena Survivors, which was released last week, was almost an entirely different game in another franchise. The title was originally meant to be a Far Cry game, one of Ubisoft’s more prominent series, with Wild Arena Survivors setting clearly following a similar trajectory to Far Cry 6’s Cuban-esque environments.
Here are the notes and updates for VALORANT Patch 5.05
Riot Games is dropping a new VALORANT patch today. Because the best teams in the world are currently fighting for the title during VALORANT Champions, the developers have chosen not to make any major updates to agents or systems. Instead, Patch 5.05 will feature a series of bug fixes. Most...
Has Udyr lost his soul after his League of Legends VGU?
Riot Games recurrently reworks old champions that fail to keep up with the modern standards of League of Legends. Since older champions fall behind in the visual quality, quality of life, and gameplay when compared to later-released champions, full-scale updates are pivotal to keeping the game fresh and intriguing for everyone.
All Psychic Spectacular 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go
It is time to view the future through the light as the Psychic Spectacular returns for a third straight year in Pokémon Go and brings with it a number of Pokémon capable of controlling unnatural powers. The biggest addition for the event is Mega Alakazam making its Pokémon...
All skins coming to League with Patch 12.17
Two weeks have passed since the last League of Legends patch, so as always, it’s time to prepare for another one. League patches usually come every two weeks and change a few things here and there. Patch 12.17 is no different since it will influence a bunch of champions, nerfing some while buffing others. Still, those changes won’t be as significant as in the first half of the year, since Riot is aiming to stabilize the game, so it won’t affect the Worlds 2022 meta.
Japan gets the first promo TCG card for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Shortly after the debut of this morning’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer, the first promo card for the upcoming games was revealed. Serebii shared the first image of the card, which is in Japanese and features full art of Pikachu and all three of Scarlet and Violet’s first partner Pokémon. From left to right, the Pokémon are Quaxly, Sprigatito, and Fuecoco, whose evolutions still haven’t been revealed.
XSET’s Cryocells admits VALORANT Chamber nerfs haven’t ‘affected’ the agent
Riot Games has attempted to balance VALORANT’s Chamber over the course of the last several months, but some pro player don’t think the devs have done enough. Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban, a player for XSET, isn’t convinced Riot has succeeded in balancing the agent. “I feel that they still haven’t really changed what makes Chamber really strong,” Cryocells said in an interview with Run It Back.
