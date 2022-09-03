Read full article on original website
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
SAN DIEGO — Last month, the Diamondbacks beat the Giants and right-hander Logan Webb on a getaway day in San Francisco. They sprayed balls down the lines for doubles. They used compact swings to produce singles. They ran the bases aggressively. And, in the process, they continued to earn the respect of Webb, one of the better starters in the National League.
Steve Nash and Blake Griffin were rivals in the early 2010s when they played on rival Los Angeles teams. It turns out that they may still have been rivals last season as player and head coach. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News made a recent appearance on “The...
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
Sunday night's Florida St. vs. LSU game ended in chaotic fashion, as a blocked extra point with no time left on the clock in regulation gave the Seminoles a 24-23 victory. Former Florida St. (and NFL) quarterback E.J. Manuel was among those who were jubilant in the aftermath of the finish.
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
One of the more upsetting recent MLB stories fortunately has a happy ending coming off the Labor Day holiday weekend. As noted by TMZ Sports, the Washington Nationals were celebrating Youth Champions Day for last Thursday's home game against the Oakland Athletics and invited the Shenandoah Rec League Babe Ruth 10U All-Star Softball squad to Nationals Park for the occasion. At one point during the contest, Washington outfielder Joey Meneses tossed a baseball toward a 10-year-old girl who was ready to grab the souvenir before a grown man caught it and then refused to hand it over:
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The St. Louis Cardinals had a glaring need for starting pitching at the trade deadline just over a month ago. With injuries to Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, St. Louis needed to act, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak swung deals to acquire left-handers Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery.
The short answer: Maybe. I can’t provide a definitive yes or no because frankly, no one knows. Day-by-day, it seems that the chance for the Brewers to even obtain a Wild Card spot are dwindling. There have been glimmers of hope here and there, so we can’t really count them out yet.
The New York Yankees still have about a month until the playoffs begin, and they are forced into elimination rounds. While they are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak, they’ve been abysmal for the most part since after the All-Star break. Specifically, the Bombers have won just 17 games...
Having beaten the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in almost three months, the visiting San Francisco Giants will attempt to make it two wins in a row when the National League West rivals meet again on Tuesday night. Three players who weren't with the Giants the last time...
ST. PETERSBURG — Tyler Glasnow’s recovery from Tommy John surgery progressed another step Wednesday night, as the right-hander threw one inning in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham. Glasnow threw 11 of 19 pitches for strikes, struck out two batters and walked the leadoff hitter. His fastball...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Bryce Johnson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. Johnson started the last three games and they were all versus lefties, but Mike Yastrzemski will take over in right field...
Hornets' Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Anthony Davis is arguably one of the best two-way big men in the NBA when he is healthy. It wasn't long ago that people were having debates about picking either Giannis Antetokounmpo or AD, with many picking AD for his shooting stroke which is more reliable than Giannis's. In the...
We are just about a month away from the best time of the year. There’s still a lot of regular season baseball to be played, but we know one thing for sure — the Braves will once again be apart of October. It’s just a matter of whether they will be a Wild Card or NL East champions. Right now, they trail the Mets by one game in the division, but World Series champions come from everywhere. With Atlanta’s current roster, they have as good of a chance at repeating as anybody over the last two decades.
