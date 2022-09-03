ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Suspect was shot as he and two others fled woman’s fatal shooting, charges claim

By Lynda Cohen
 4 days ago
An Atlantic City man accused in a shooting that killed a woman was wounded by gunfire as he and two co-conspirators fled in a vehicle, BreakingAC has learned.

Lester Robinson, 28, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the killing last Sunday of Malikah McLaughlin.

Three men got out of a dark Infiniti sedan with a silver hood just after 1 a.m., and one of them shot McLaughlin and then quickly got back into the car, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by BreakingAC.

Robinson got into the back seat, with the other two getting into the front, the affidavit states.

As they drive off, another individual opens fired, striking the rear of the sedan multiple times, the officer wrote.

About four minutes later, the sedan pulled up to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus, where Robinson gets out. He was admitted with a gunshot wound to the back, the affidavit states.

Video surveillance from an Xfinity camera captured McLaughlin’s shooting. BreakingAC has a copy of the video, but is not sharing it out of respect for the victim and her family.

It first shows McLaughlin walking west on the first block of South Bellevue Avenue wearing a red cap, red shorts and a dark top. She walks out frame.

A little more than a minute later, she appears on camera again walking the other way. McLaughlin takes a few steps, looks over her left shoulder and starts to run, but falls to the ground.

A man with a gun then appears, shooting several times after McLaughlin is already on the ground. He then flees.

McLaughlin, 26, does not move at all.

Two men in the area ducked for cover as the shooting began. After the shooter leaves, one walks over to McLaughlin only to run after more shots are fired.

That is apparently when the car was shot at.

Officials have released no information about the other two individuals or the person who shot at the fleeing vehicle.

Robinson is currently in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800. Information may also be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.

Comments / 10

hocus-pocus
3d ago

He's got 1 eye looking at us and the other eye looking for us

Reply(4)
12
 

