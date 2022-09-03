Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Missourian
Leaders burnt out over faulty lights on Washington's Missouri River bridge
Washington and Franklin County officials vocalized their displeasure over the ongoing malfunction of the lighting system for the Missouri River bridge in Washington. “There is absolutely no excuse as to why this is still happening. It is ridiculous,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said during the Aug. 29 meeting of the Washington Area Transportation Committee.
Washington Missourian
Rolla, Potosi defeat Union volleyball Lady ’Cats
Union’s volleyball Lady ’Cats are looking forward to Wednesday. That’s when the team will host Hillsboro in the home opener.
KMOV
48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
Washington Missourian
Week 2 Football — North County at St. Clair
North County escaped with a 36-32 win over St. Clair Thursday, Sept. 1, after four lead changes in the final period. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
kfmo.com
Sunday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois County Sunday. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the teen, who wasn't wearing a safety device as the wreck took place, was driving a jeep south on Knob Lick Road, north of Walker Loop. It ran off the road and crashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Washington Missourian
Union looking to restore pavilion
Union city officials are seeking help to restore the nearly century-old large pavilion in Union City Park. The city’s parks department is applying for a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant from Missouri State Parks, part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said communities can apply for up to $500,000 per project but would have to match the amount of the grant, so the total cost of the project could be up to $1 million.
Washington Missourian
City seeking grant for Rabbit Trail Drive improvements
One of the focal points of Tuesday night’s Washington City Council meeting will be a proposal from the city’s public works department. “What we are asking the city council is to approve a contract with (CBB Transportation) so that we can have an updated traffic analysis of the intersection of Highway 100 and Rabbit Trail Drive, including new traffic counts now that Starbucks has opened in the Bank of Franklin County bank building,” said Washington City Engineer John Nilges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri school bus driver killed in crash south of St. Louis
A school bus driver was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Perryville, Missouri.
Washington Missourian
New Haven stays perfect by sweeping Belle
Another night, another sweep. New Haven’s volleyball Lady Shamrocks rolled to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 win over Belle Thursday night, improving to 3-0 on the season.
Washington Missourian
Beaufort teen hospitalized after UTV crash in Gasconade County
A Beaufort teenager was taken to a St. Louis area hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a UTV crash in rural Gasconade County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, an unidentified 13-year-old Hermann girl was driving a UTV...
Washington Missourian
Busch Creek Greenway project moves forward
While construction on Washington’s Busch Creek Greenway has progressed, city officials said last week that the project still has months to go before its scheduled completion in January. “It is still an active construction zone,” Washington City Engineer John Nilges said last week regarding the 3-mile-long project that will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Missourian
County to consider Ozark byway designation for Highway 185
Franklin County could get a piece of a new scenic byway designation. The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start in St. Louis and go 375 miles to the southwest, taking existing roads through the St. Francois Mountains, the Ozark National Scenic Riverways and passing Bull Shoals Lake before ending near Branson, according to the website for the proposed route (ozarkrun.org).
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: August 2022
The end of summer saw the closure of some St. Louis neighborhood favorites. City Diner South Grand shuttered its doors in early August, ending a 30-year run in the South Grand neighborhood. Multiple pizza spots, including Melo's Pizzeria and Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican, also closed their doors. St. Louis...
$112M warehouse development approved in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A warehouse developer is planning another industrial park in St. Louis County, this time with three new buildings on 90.95 acres. Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development received zoning approval Thursday from the Maryland Heights City Council for River Valley Commerce Center, a development of three large warehouses totaling more than 1 million square feet at 149 River Valley Drive and 860 Hog Hollow Road.
Washington Missourian
Blue Jays blank Warrenton, 41-0
After a scoreless first 20 minutes of play, Washington (1-1) roasted visiting Warrenton (0-2), 41-0, over the course of the final 28 minutes. The Blue Jays first broke the plane of the end zone with four minutes remaining in the half, then added another score before the intermission.
Washington Missourian
Investigation underway into deadly house fire in rural St. Clair
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department along with the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office are investigating a deadly fire that happened Tuesday in rural St. Clair. The fire broke out sometime before 8 a.m. in the 700 block of White Road, which is in a residential area, southeast of St. Clair. When deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene, Sheriff Steve Pelton said they found firefighters actively working to control the blaze.
Washington Missourian
Waynesville uses quick burst to defeat Wildcats
That’s all it took for the Waynesville boys soccer Tigers to score twice and defeat the Union Wildcats Thursday in Pulaski County, 2-0.
PLANetizen
St. Louis Had Enough of the Federal Government’s Crosswalk Paint Policy
The intersection of Wilson and Marconi avenues in St. Louis now includes crosswalks to match the Italian flag already painted in the intersection when this image was captured in February 2022. | Google Streetview. St. Louis recently unveiled a sidewalk painted in the colors of the Italia flag to celebrate...
Comments / 1