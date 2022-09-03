ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KTNV

RTC: Police activity closes down Sunset Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on eastbound Sunset Road, before Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Eastbound Sunset Road will be closed from Windy Road to Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday until further notice. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man killed in west valley parking lot, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot and killed in a business parking lot Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Street. LVMPD Dispatch initially reported that a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in the area.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Dog found safe after it was thrown from flipped car

LAS VEGAS — A woman is facing charges after police said she was driving under the influence when she crashed her vehicle, flipping it onto its roof. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted photos showing the aftermath of the crash on its Facebook page, saying that the driver was arrested for driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
Fox5 KVVU

DMV officers arrest Las Vegas man accused of selling stolen car online

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles have arrested a Las Vegas man who is accused of selling a stolen vehicle online. According to a news release, Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook, 23, was taken into custody on Aug. 26. The DMV says Livingston-Cook allegedly listed...
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Horrible drivers around elementary schools

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another of many viewer emails about horrible driving around elementary schools. Lydia’s complaints could be from any of the Clark County School District’s more than 200 elementary schools, so even though the pictures here – from the CCSD Police Dept’s funny / not funny facebook page – aren’t from the school she’s talking about, they sure could be. She writes:
CLARK COUNTY, NV

