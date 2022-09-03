Read full article on original website
Life is Beautiful Festival road closures to impact Downtown traffic
Road closures have already begun in downtown Las Vegas in preparation for the big event which kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18.
KTNV
RTC: Police activity closes down Sunset Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on eastbound Sunset Road, before Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Eastbound Sunset Road will be closed from Windy Road to Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday until further notice. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes and...
Gas test: Checking fuel quality across Las Vegas Valley, how stations prevent trouble for your car
With record gas prices, the 8 News Now I-Team set out to test fuel quality at gas stations across the Las Vegas Valley. Here's what we found.
Fox5 KVVU
Bullets fly, hit car with woman inside at Las Vegas grocery store parking lot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caught in the crossfire, a woman says she barely survived a trip to the grocery store Monday night as bullets went flying in the parking lot. This happened outside the Smith’s store at Nellis and Stewart as Labor Day drew to a close. “Everything...
Police search county official’s home in connection with journalist’s homicide investigation
Las Vegas police confirm a search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles who has been the focus of recent investigative stories by reporter Jeff German
Las Vegas police search Clark County administrator's home
Investigators are serving search warrants related to the Sept. 3 homicide of local investigative reporter Jeff German, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.
Fox5 KVVU
Man killed in west valley parking lot, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot and killed in a business parking lot Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Street. LVMPD Dispatch initially reported that a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in the area.
Police search county administrator's home after reporter fatally stabbed
Investigators are serving search warrants related to the Sept. 3 homicide of local investigative reporter Jeff German, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.
Police: Dog found safe after it was thrown from flipped car
LAS VEGAS — A woman is facing charges after police said she was driving under the influence when she crashed her vehicle, flipping it onto its roof. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted photos showing the aftermath of the crash on its Facebook page, saying that the driver was arrested for driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
Fox5 KVVU
DMV officers arrest Las Vegas man accused of selling stolen car online
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles have arrested a Las Vegas man who is accused of selling a stolen vehicle online. According to a news release, Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook, 23, was taken into custody on Aug. 26. The DMV says Livingston-Cook allegedly listed...
Business owners voice concerns after 17 break-ins in the southwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas business owners have been alert due to increased break-ins in the southwest valley. This rise has not only set the owners back financially but also caused major concerns about the crime happening again.
‘What did I do,’ Man said he was drinking before hitting Las Vegas police officer in suspected DUI crash: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of causing a crash that hospitalized a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer allegedly told police he was drinking beer before the collision. John Boyd, 65, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Saturday, Aug. 3 when he tried to make a left turn at the intersection of […]
Shooter at large after fatal altercation at Las Vegas Chinatown gas station
Police in Las Vegas are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting at a Circle K on Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street on Saturday night.
news3lv.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in Chinatown neighborhood of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported Saturday night in the Chinatown neighborhood of Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they got a report of a man shot in a parking lot near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street at about 7:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Las Vegas police release suspect footage, possible vehicle involved in reporter’s death
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released more information about the stabbing death of local investigative reporter Jeff German, asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the case. Among new details included footage of the suspect walking that was caught on camera. Metro Homicide and Sex Crimes […]
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Horrible drivers around elementary schools
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another of many viewer emails about horrible driving around elementary schools. Lydia’s complaints could be from any of the Clark County School District’s more than 200 elementary schools, so even though the pictures here – from the CCSD Police Dept’s funny / not funny facebook page – aren’t from the school she’s talking about, they sure could be. She writes:
Summerlin restaurant says a person allegedly broke in, cut into ATM and safe
The Summerlin restaurant, Lindo Michoacán, sent KTNV video of a person allegedly breaking in and getting into the ATM and safe on August 29.
news3lv.com
13 arrests, 204 citations handed out during North Las Vegas police DUI blitz event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Over 200 people were cited and over a dozen arrested following the North Las Vegas Police Department's holiday weekend DUI enforcement event. The department released the numbers on Monday, stating that the event was to emphasize the dangers of driving while impaired. There were 166...
Body discovered after fire at east Las Vegas home
Firefighters dispatched to a home in east Las Vegas on Monday discovered a person dead inside, officials with the Clark County Fire Department said.
Local restaurant shares video of 'smash and grab' burglary
The Summerlin restaurant, Lindo Michoacán, sent KTNV video of a person allegedly breaking in and getting into the ATM and safe on August 29.
