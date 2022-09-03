Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
gobulldogs.com
Mountain West releases 2022-23 conference schedule
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Fresno State women's basketball team learned its 18-game Mountain West schedule on Wednesday with the conference's announcement. Fresno State's eight opponents that it will face in both home and road games are Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State. The Bulldogs will travel to Wyoming for the second game of conference play and host New Mexico on Senior Night.
Bulldogs and Beavers ready to renew history: 'Try and get it to 0-7' in Fresno
The Fresno State Bulldogs are a perfect 6-0 against the Oregon State Beavers, but it's been almost two decades since their last visit to the Valley.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs add seven to 2023 roster
FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State water polo head coach Natalie Benson announced the addition of seven new student-athletes to the program for the 2023 season on Tuesday. "This incoming class of freshmen have a diverse skill set that will serve our team moving into the future of our program," Benson said. "All positions are represented, and each athlete has something to offer our team. As we work to build on our success as a program, we look forward to working with our new young talent. Each of these young women have an intrinsic motivation that is inspiring, and I cannot wait to get to work."
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs host Beavers for Pac-12 matchup in The Valley
Oregon State (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at Fresno State (1-0, 0-0 MW) Saturday, Sept. 10 • 7:30 p.m. PT • Valley Children's Stadium (40,727) - Fresno, Calif. Fresno State Game Notes (PDF) | Oregon State Game Notes (PDF) | Mountain West Weekly Release (PDF) Fresno State Weekly Press Conference...
gobulldogs.com
Fresno State announces 2022-23 tournament schedule
FRESNO, Calif. – For the fourth time in the last seven years, the Fresno State women's golf team is set to open its season in New Mexico at the Dick McGuire Invitational. It will be the first of four fall tournaments for the Bulldogs. The spring will see the...
KMPH.com
Jalen Moreno-Cropper gives back to Central Valley youth
Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper and his teammates handed out 300 backpacks and spent time with various schools like Washington Academic, Fremont Elementary and Brletic Elementary School over the weekend. Moreno-Cropper partnered with T1 Sports Academy, Excellence Thru Athletics, and United Health Centers to educate students on the importance...
GV Wire
A Passion for Singing. A Serenade for Fresno Baseball Fans.
Fresno summers have never dissuaded Charlie Glover from his passion — belting out tunes before, during, and after Fresno Grizzlies baseball games. “Everything I do, I love. I put passion in everything I do.” — Charlie Glover. With an iPad as his DJ — Glover says he...
River Park Farmer’s Market in Fresno canceled for Tuesday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – River Park Farmer’s Market has been canceled for Tuesday due to the extreme heat, officials say. The National Weather Service office in Hanford has issued an excessive heat warning for Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley with temperatures between 106 to 115 degrees effective until Friday at 8:00 p.m. The River […]
Fresno repeatedly breaks heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
For the third time in four days, Fresno set a new record for its high maximum temperature, reaching 107 degrees on Monday.
No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
GV Wire
Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?
California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
Mariposa County sheriff steals the show at fair with rodeo games
Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese took part in the rodeo games. He had to jump rope, hula hoop, spin around a bat multiple times and then kick a ball at the end.
cmac.tv
Fresno Housing Spotlight Ep 2
DescriptionFresno Housing Spotlight is a show that spotlights key issues in affordable housing, with input from Fresno’s leading voices.
GV Wire
Meet the Man Charged With Growing Fresno’s Economic Footprint
Lance Lippincott is the new person entrusted with growing Fresno’s economic footprint. Lippincott comes to City Hall with strong knowledge of the Valley. He most recently served as president/CEO of the Kings County Economic Development Corp. “I am very excited and honored to join the incredibly dynamic city of...
Valley families flock to Shaver Lake to spend searing Labor Day weekend
Local lakes and rivers have been a place of refuge from the record-breaking heat for many Valley families on this Labor Day.
KMPH.com
School sends students home after air conditioning breaks in sweltering heat
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Students were sent home on Tuesday because of faulty air conditioning on a day when temperatures are expected to be as high as 115 degrees. A FOX26 News viewer reached out to us about the air conditioner at Starr Elementary school at Sierra and West Avenues in Fresno.
KMPH.com
Skaggs Bridge Park closed during peak heat
Kerman, Calif. — Fresno County has closed the Skaggs Bridge Park after two large trees fell in the river on Sunday. The trees did hit a couple of kids swimming, neither were injured. County personell is scheduled to assess the situation before the park can reopen. The trees are...
21-year-old woman hit and killed by semi-truck on Highway 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says
A woman has died after being hit by a semi-truck on Highway 99 in west central Fresno.
1 Woman Died, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Fresno. The crash happened on McKinley and Peach Avenues at around 7:00 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Fresno Fire crews battle flames in truck yard amid extreme heat
Nearly 50 firefighters were called to the area of Marks and Clinton in west central Fresno on Sunday afternoon after a semi-truck caught fire, and the flames quickly spread to four other trucks and trailers.
