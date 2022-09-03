FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State water polo head coach Natalie Benson announced the addition of seven new student-athletes to the program for the 2023 season on Tuesday. "This incoming class of freshmen have a diverse skill set that will serve our team moving into the future of our program," Benson said. "All positions are represented, and each athlete has something to offer our team. As we work to build on our success as a program, we look forward to working with our new young talent. Each of these young women have an intrinsic motivation that is inspiring, and I cannot wait to get to work."

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO