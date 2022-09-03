ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Mountain West releases 2022-23 conference schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Fresno State women's basketball team learned its 18-game Mountain West schedule on Wednesday with the conference's announcement. Fresno State's eight opponents that it will face in both home and road games are Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State. The Bulldogs will travel to Wyoming for the second game of conference play and host New Mexico on Senior Night.
Bulldogs add seven to 2023 roster

FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State water polo head coach Natalie Benson announced the addition of seven new student-athletes to the program for the 2023 season on Tuesday. "This incoming class of freshmen have a diverse skill set that will serve our team moving into the future of our program," Benson said. "All positions are represented, and each athlete has something to offer our team. As we work to build on our success as a program, we look forward to working with our new young talent. Each of these young women have an intrinsic motivation that is inspiring, and I cannot wait to get to work."
'Dogs host Beavers for Pac-12 matchup in The Valley

Oregon State (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at Fresno State (1-0, 0-0 MW) Saturday, Sept. 10 • 7:30 p.m. PT • Valley Children's Stadium (40,727) - Fresno, Calif. Fresno State Game Notes (PDF) | Oregon State Game Notes (PDF) | Mountain West Weekly Release (PDF) Fresno State Weekly Press Conference...
Fresno State announces 2022-23 tournament schedule

FRESNO, Calif. – For the fourth time in the last seven years, the Fresno State women's golf team is set to open its season in New Mexico at the Dick McGuire Invitational. It will be the first of four fall tournaments for the Bulldogs. The spring will see the...
Jalen Moreno-Cropper gives back to Central Valley youth

Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper and his teammates handed out 300 backpacks and spent time with various schools like Washington Academic, Fremont Elementary and Brletic Elementary School over the weekend. Moreno-Cropper partnered with T1 Sports Academy, Excellence Thru Athletics, and United Health Centers to educate students on the importance...
A Passion for Singing. A Serenade for Fresno Baseball Fans.

Fresno summers have never dissuaded Charlie Glover from his passion — belting out tunes before, during, and after Fresno Grizzlies baseball games. “Everything I do, I love. I put passion in everything I do.” — Charlie Glover. With an iPad as his DJ — Glover says he...
River Park Farmer’s Market in Fresno canceled for Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – River Park Farmer’s Market has been canceled for Tuesday due to the extreme heat, officials say. The National Weather Service office in Hanford has issued an excessive heat warning for Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley with temperatures between 106 to 115 degrees effective until Friday at 8:00 p.m. The River […]
No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?

California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
Fresno Housing Spotlight Ep 2

DescriptionFresno Housing Spotlight is a show that spotlights key issues in affordable housing, with input from Fresno’s leading voices.
Meet the Man Charged With Growing Fresno’s Economic Footprint

Lance Lippincott is the new person entrusted with growing Fresno’s economic footprint. Lippincott comes to City Hall with strong knowledge of the Valley. He most recently served as president/CEO of the Kings County Economic Development Corp. “I am very excited and honored to join the incredibly dynamic city of...
Skaggs Bridge Park closed during peak heat

Kerman, Calif. — Fresno County has closed the Skaggs Bridge Park after two large trees fell in the river on Sunday. The trees did hit a couple of kids swimming, neither were injured. County personell is scheduled to assess the situation before the park can reopen. The trees are...
