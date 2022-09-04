ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Heights, MD

Teenager killed, multiple people injured at 7-Eleven shooting

By Davone Morales
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTdDW_0hhPTUIn00

A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other people were injured when at least two gunmen opened fire on them Saturday evening inside a 7-Eleven store in Capitol Heights, Maryland, officials said Sunday.

The teenager who was fatally shot was identified as De'Andre Johnson of Washington, D.C., according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the killers, police officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LN2N_0hhPTUIn00
WJLA - PHOTO: Police investigate a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Sept. 3, 2022.

The shooting unfolded about 8 p.m. Saturday inside a 7-Eleven convenience store on Ritchie Road in Capitol Heights, police said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed two suspects walked into the convenience store and opened fire before fleeing the scene," police said in a statement released Sunday. "At this point in the investigation, this does not appear to be a robbery attempt or a random incident. Investigators are looking into whether any of the individuals in the store were targeted by the shooters."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRjJQ_0hhPTUIn00
WJLA - PHOTO: Police investigate a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Sept. 3, 2022.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the killers, police said.

MORE: The type of gun used in most US homicides is not an AR-15

A second teenager, also 15 years old, was among those shot, according to police. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The two other people shot were adults, including a store employee, police said. One of the adult victims was treated at a hospital and released while the other remained in a hospital Sunday in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Prince George's County Police shared on Twitter Saturday evening that police responded to the shooting at 8 p.m. and made the discovery of the fatal shooting.

MORE: America has a gun violence problem. What do we do about it?

"Once on scene they discovered multiple people at a convenience store with trauma to the body. They were all taken to a local hospital," the statement read .

Police initially reported that an adult was killed in the shooting, but clarified Sunday that it was the teenager who died.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at (301) 516-2512. Callers wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

Comments / 1989

Trevor Arrandale
3d ago

Why does the media leave out the part that these were illegally possessed firearms. They have no problem saying something if the were legally purchased. Oh ya that doesn't fit their narrative.

Reply(389)
836
just sayin'
3d ago

United We Stand. Divided we have Fallen. I have never witnessed in my 64 yrs such violence & hatred amongst us in our own country.Adults are bullies now,never mind just in the classroom, & a dreadful role model to our "civilized" society.

Reply(133)
414
Mary Garcia
3d ago

we'll never get rid of the problems with gun laws let's get real here. they buy guns on streets or they steal them so how can gun laws apply or solve problems

Reply(39)
195
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

15-year-old killed, 3 others hurt in Maryland convenience store shooting

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting at a convenience store that left one 15-year-old boy dead and another teen in critical condition. Prince George’s County police said two people walked into a convenience store in Capitol Heights on Saturday night and opened fire, then fled. When officers arrived at the store, they found four people with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

2 hospitalized in Northwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people are in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Police say the victims are a man and a 17-year-old boy. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of Kennedy Street Northwest for a reported shooting...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Baltimore Barricade Shooter Identified After SWAT Team Incident

Police have released the name of a man arrested after SWAT team negotiations following a shooting in Baltimore late last month, authorities say. Bobby Trujillo, 62, was taken into custody after shooting a 66-year-old man and barricading himself inside of a building in the 1600 block of Light Street, Monday, Aug. 29, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Capitol Heights, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Capitol Heights, MD
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday.Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, is charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day."You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official's life," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#7 Eleven#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Gun Violence#Andre Johnson#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting

A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
DC News Now

Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Daily Voice

Human Remains Found In Backyard Of West Baltimore Home, Police Say

Human remains were found in the overgrowth in a backyard of a West Baltimore home after months of complaints of a "putrid" smell, reports CBS Baltimore. The owner was clearing overgrowth when they found the remains in the backyard of the property in the 1700 block of W. Lexington Street, which neighbors say had been causing an odor that they had reported to the city "countless times" for months, continues the outlet.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Southwest D.C. late Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Southwest for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
wnav.com

Early Morning Assault in Glen Burnie Sends Victim to Area Hospital

Anne Arundel County Police say a man was assaulted early Monday morning in Glen Burnie. Officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery that just occurred in the 7800 block of Crilley Road in Glen Burnie. Officers located the victim who was bleeding from an injury to his head. The victim indicated that while he was outside of the residence he was approached by a black male, who asked for a cigarette. When the victim said, “No”, the suspect told the victim to empty his pockets. When the victim refused the suspect produced a metal pipe/bar and swung it at the victim, striking him multiple times. The suspect fled the area on foot without obtaining property from the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woman found dead in west Baltimore fire, officials say

A woman died Tuesday morning in a fire in west Baltimore, officials said. City fire officials said firefighters were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a fire in the 1100 block of North Monroe Street. As firefighters entered a house and extinguished the fire, they found a woman's body on...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
CBS Baltimore

Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities.  Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide.   Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
ABC News

ABC News

820K+
Followers
175K+
Post
462M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy