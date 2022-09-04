Teenager killed, multiple people injured at 7-Eleven shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other people were injured when at least two gunmen opened fire on them Saturday evening inside a 7-Eleven store in Capitol Heights, Maryland, officials said Sunday.

The teenager who was fatally shot was identified as De'Andre Johnson of Washington, D.C., according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

WJLA - PHOTO: Police investigate a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Sept. 3, 2022.

The shooting unfolded about 8 p.m. Saturday inside a 7-Eleven convenience store on Ritchie Road in Capitol Heights, police said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed two suspects walked into the convenience store and opened fire before fleeing the scene," police said in a statement released Sunday. "At this point in the investigation, this does not appear to be a robbery attempt or a random incident. Investigators are looking into whether any of the individuals in the store were targeted by the shooters."

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the killers, police said.

A second teenager, also 15 years old, was among those shot, according to police. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The two other people shot were adults, including a store employee, police said. One of the adult victims was treated at a hospital and released while the other remained in a hospital Sunday in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Prince George's County Police shared on Twitter Saturday evening that police responded to the shooting at 8 p.m. and made the discovery of the fatal shooting.

"Once on scene they discovered multiple people at a convenience store with trauma to the body. They were all taken to a local hospital," the statement read .

Police initially reported that an adult was killed in the shooting, but clarified Sunday that it was the teenager who died.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at (301) 516-2512. Callers wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)