MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay stayed out in the Pacific on Wednesday as it began lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, where authorities prepared by opening shelters and closing some roads. Forecasters said there was a chance outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday. Kay’s maximum sustained winds were 100 mph (155 kph) in early evening, with forecasters saying it could brush the middle portion of the Baja peninsula Thursday or Friday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Kay was centered about 200 miles (320 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. Kay was moving north-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

