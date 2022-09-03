Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AOL Corp
Search suspended for 9 people presumed dead in Washington float plane crash: Coast Guard
A search for nine people presumed dead after a float plane crashed in Washington's Puget Sound was suspended on Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard called off the search around noon local time after conducting 26 search sorties it said covered about 2,100 square nautical miles.
Hurricane Kay heads to Mexico's Baja California Peninsula
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay stayed out in the Pacific on Wednesday as it began lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, where authorities prepared by opening shelters and closing some roads. Forecasters said there was a chance outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday. Kay’s maximum sustained winds were 100 mph (155 kph) in early evening, with forecasters saying it could brush the middle portion of the Baja peninsula Thursday or Friday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Kay was centered about 200 miles (320 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. Kay was moving north-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).
AOL Corp
Hiker dead, 5 others rescued after group ran out of water, got lost in triple-digit Arizona heat
A hiker died Monday and five others were rescued after the group ran out of water and got lost on trails in scorching triple-digit temperatures in Arizona. Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies got a call at 1:25 p.m. Monday about people with possible heat exhaustion at Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.
Comments / 0