LAPD Sergeant Fired at Jermaine Petit from Inside Patrol Vehicle, Sparked Contagious Fire from Officer Who Knew Petit Was Unarmed

Cops Kill People: Ohio Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Overly Aggressive Officer Fatally Shooting Unarmed Donovan Lewis
Columbus, Ohio police department releases body camera video of officer Ricky Anderson fatally shooting Donovan Lewis
Smooth criminal! Shooting suspect escapes police by putting his arm around a stranger and pretending he's chatting to a friend
This is the moment a shooting suspect pulled off an imaginative ruse to escape from pursuing cops after he leapt from a moving getaway car in Argentina. After a chase through a residential neighbourhood, security footage shows the man jumping out of the moving hatchback and sprinting down a road in Cordoba.
Police officer covered Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s gunshot wound with hand, inquest hears
Coroner, who presided over inquest into death of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in 2007, speaks of shock at death of another child
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Daycare Teacher Allegedly Captured on Video Punching 4-Year-Old in Head: 'Do You Want Me to Hit You?'
A Florida preschool teacher is facing felony charges after police say that she repeatedly hit a 4-year-old child on a school playground. Ashley Richards, 32, was arrested and charged on Wednesday with one count of child abuse in the third degree. According to a press release from the Pinellas County...
Shocking bodycam video shows Ohio police fatally shooting unarmed Black man in bed
Ohio Police have released bodycam footage of the moment an officer fatally shot an unarmed Black man in his bed. Donovan Lewis, 20, was possibly holding a vape pen that the Columbus Division of Police might have confused with a gun while they were serving a felony warrant on his Sullivant Avenue apartment at 2am on Tuesday, the department said during a press conference later that day. Harrowing bodycam video shows the moment officer Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran with the department, holds a barking K-9 unit outside Mr Lewis’ bedroom and orders him to come outside. Mere...
Outrage ensues after video tells students to avoid calling the police if witnessing a violent attack
Outrage ensues after video tells students to avoid calling the police if witnessing a violent attack.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Road Rage Incident Escalates to Vehicles Exchanging Gunfire
Officers first determined that a shooting had occurred when shell casings were found at the scene of the crash.
A Helpful Student Was Shot Dead & Police Say A Woman Lured Him By Faking Car Issues
A Florida college student was shot dead in Alabama while trying to be a good Samaritan for a woman pretending to have car trouble, according to police. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Adam Simjee, a 22-year-old University of Central Florida student, was...
Three arrested after 14-year-old girl is shot dead during TikTok dance at Colorado home
Three suspects have been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was fatally shot while making TikTok videos inside a Colorado home earlier this month.Aaliyah Salazar was shot in the head on 7 August inside a home in Colorado’s Monte Vista.According to court documents, the teen was making a video at the time, reported KRDO TV.The redacted affidavit states that officers were dispatched to the home at 4.26pm on Sunday, 7 August.Officers who reached the scene found the victim unconscious and not breathing. Emergency Medical Services arrived and confirmed that “there were no vital signs or signs of life from the...
Shock moment Quincy the police dog sniffs out a secret stash of firearms hidden in an underground bunker on a sugarcane farm linked to an alleged kidnap and torture case
A police dog named Quincy found a hidden underground bunker full of weapons while investigating an alleged small town kidnapping and torture case. Quincy discovered the secret bunker on a sugarcane farm in Far North Queensland on Sunday after a local man presented to hospital with severe head injuries and claimed he was kidnapped.
Uber Eats Driver Says He Was Handcuffed by Cops While Delivering to School
"I'm never taking an order to deliver to a school," said Jonathan Reisig, who alleged he was detained by eight police officers.
Bodycam shows Florida deputy kill armed man whose brother had just been shot by another gunman
Bodycam footage shows the moment a Florida deputy shot dead an armed man, just moments after his brother had been fatally wounded by a suspect. Bryan Richardson, 28, was standing next to his bleeding brother, 21-year-old Dylan Jimenez, and holding a gun pointing to the floor when he was fatally shot by an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy who had responded to a previous altercation between the brothers and a third man outside Heritage Hotel. Deputies arrived at the scene of the 6 August incident around 12.30pm, after receiving reports that Mr Jimenez and the third man shot at and...
A 4-year-old becomes second US child in a week to bring a handgun to school. Gun safety group warns of 'tremendous problem.'
A four-year-old from Texas is the second US child in a week to bring a handgun to a school campus, following a similar incident in Arizona.
‘Absolute insanity’: a North Carolina sheriff wants to arm school officers with assault rifles
Madison county’s Buddy Harwood said the move will reduce threat response time, but gun reform advocates have decried the decision
Nikolas Cruz’s former neighbour acts out how ‘weird’ Parkland shooter ran around house with air gun as a child
As the defence case for Nikolas Cruz continues in Florida, a former neighbour of the Cruz family took the stand explaining how as a young boy the Parkland shooter had always been regarded as “not right” and a “weird one”.Cruz is in court for the penalty phase of his trial for the murder of 17 people — 14 students and three teachers — at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the attempted murder of 17 more on 14 February 2018. He pleaded guilty in October 2021.Steven Schusler was called to testify as he rented a guest house from the...
Ohio police release bodycam video after officer fatally shoots Black man possibly holding a ‘vape pen'
Police in Columbus, Ohio, released body camera footage on Tuesday after an officer fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man within seconds of encountering him while attempting to serve an arrest warrant earlier that day. In the video, which was released during a news conference, an officer can be seen firing...
Police arrest Vegas-area elected official in reporter death
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-area elected public official was arrested Wednesday and identified by police as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the official’s work preceded his primary loss in June. Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democrat, was taken into custody at his home by a police SWAT unit hours after investigators served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the criminal probe of the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the newspaper. Telles, 45, had been a focus of German’s reporting about turmoil including complaints of administrative bullying, favoritism and Telles’ relationship with a subordinate staffer in the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts. The newspaper’s executive editor, Glenn Cook, said in a statement that “the arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom.”
Terrifying moment a cop is run down by a Ford sedan and left 'screaming in agony' as the driver attempted to evade capture in a suburban street
A police officer was left screaming in agony after being run down by a driver trying to avoid capture. The horrifying scene was caught on film in the northern Adelaide of suburb of Paralowie after police chased a Ford sedan on Monday night and tried to trap the vehicle in a normally quiet suburban street.
