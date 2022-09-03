Read full article on original website
Mia Watkins
3d ago
when will this stop y'all out here hurting children of you got beef with a person stop grabbing a gun be a man and put up your dukes and fight like a man if you get whipped you got whipped that's it
31-year-old man killed during apparent argument in Birmingham
ABC 33/40 News
Man killed in shooting in Birmingham apartment
Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument
UPDATE: Birmingham PD arrests 19-year-old for murder
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) arrested a 19-year-old female for a murder that occurred on Monday, September 5, at approximately 7 p.m. According to the BPD, Sabrina Andrews, of Birmingham, was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis. BPD Homicide detectives presented this case to the Jefferson […]
Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of nightclub shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, September 5, at approximately 5:55 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael David Lyle, 45, of Cleveland, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. UPDATE: Deadly holiday weekend adds another victim, Birmingham […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Carson Road hit and run incident
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the Carson Road hit and run incident that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mario Danilo Espinal, 50, of Birmingham, was a pedestrian struck by a motor […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect caught after 1 dead, another injured in Blount County shooting
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/7): The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Norman Wayne Griffin who is accused of killing a man and injuring a woman in a shooting Monday. No other information has been released at this time. — ORIGINAL (9/6): The Blount County Sheriff’s office is asking the […]
UPDATE: 23-year-old woman killed during Birmingham shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 23-year-old woman was killed during Birmingham shooting on Monday, September 5, at approximately 6:50 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis, of Midfield, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue SW in Birmingham. Related Story: […]
10-year-old killed in motorcycle mini-bike crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 10-year-old was killed during a motorcycle mini-bike crash that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, at approximately 2:02 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marquis Bell, of Hueytown, was the rider of a motorcycle mini-bike when struck by a motor vehicle on a public roadway in […]
23-year-old woman shot dead in Birmingham’s 7th homicide since Friday
7th homicide investigation in 4 days underway in Birmingham
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The killings in Birmingham continues at a torrid pace after police responded to a person shot on Monday night. The incident was the second homicide of the day, the seventh in the last four days in the city. Officers were called to the scene of a homicide at the […]
Family of cousins gunned down in Birmingham’s deadly Labor Day weekend seek help with burial costs
Friends and family members of two cousins gunned down in a drive-by shooting over the violent Labor Day weekend in Birmingham are asking for help with burials. A GoFundMe has been launched to help with the funders of 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell and 35-year-old Justin Taylor. They were...
wbrc.com
Man killed in apartment on 17th Street N in Birmingham
Authorities ID 50-year-old man killed in east Jefferson County hit-and-run
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a hit-and-run in the Center Point area. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday as Mario Danilo Espinal. He was 50 and lived in Birmingham. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to Carson Road near...
19-year-old killed in I-65 crash in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash that occurred in Birmingham on Sunday, September 4. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Misael Reyes, of Midfield, was the driver and lone occupant of his Honda Civic involved in a single-vehicle wreck. Reyes was traveling north on Interstate […]
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub
According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the club just before 6 a.m. on the call of two people shot.
1 killed, 1 injured in Labor Day shooting at Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub
Birmingham police officer injured in pursuit
A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being injured in a pursuit early Monday morning.
Suspect arrested in Calera after kidnapping a mother and child from another state
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was arrested and charged with allegedly kidnapping a woman and her child in another state Tuesday in Calera. According to Calera Police Department, a Calera citizen called the police when he noticed a woman and her child in distress at a local service station. Officers arrived and learned that […]
Comments / 4