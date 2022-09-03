Read full article on original website
Darwinia Network (RING) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days
Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Darwinia Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Network has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $180,463.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Crypto intermediaries should register with U.S. SEC, agency chair says
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just like other market intermediaries, the agency's chair said on Thursday.
Busy Beaver Building Centers Deploy Badger Technologies Autonomous Robots to Improve Inventory Management, Price Integrity and Planogram Compliance
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Badger Technologies, a product division of Jabil and leader in retail automation, has announced a production rollout of its Badger Technologies® multipurpose autonomous robots with Busy Beaver Building Centers, Inc., operator of 25 full-line home improvement centers in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Following a successful pilot launched earlier this year, Badger Technologies is deploying production robots starting at a new store in Delmont, Penn., where associates seamlessly manage more than 33,000 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) while embracing the latest in retail automation to improve operations and shopping experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005238/en/ Busy Beaver uses Badger Technologies multipurpose autonomous robots to keep shelves fully stocked with the right products at the right prices. (Photo: Business Wire)
