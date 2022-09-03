NICHOLASVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Badger Technologies, a product division of Jabil and leader in retail automation, has announced a production rollout of its Badger Technologies® multipurpose autonomous robots with Busy Beaver Building Centers, Inc., operator of 25 full-line home improvement centers in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Following a successful pilot launched earlier this year, Badger Technologies is deploying production robots starting at a new store in Delmont, Penn., where associates seamlessly manage more than 33,000 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) while embracing the latest in retail automation to improve operations and shopping experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005238/en/ Busy Beaver uses Badger Technologies multipurpose autonomous robots to keep shelves fully stocked with the right products at the right prices. (Photo: Business Wire)

