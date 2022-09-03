ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Posts mislead on NIH COVID-19 guidelines for ivermectin

By KARENA PHAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLAIM: The National Institutes of Health recently added ivermectin to a list of COVID-19 treatments.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The NIH COVID-19 treatment guidelines website says the agency recommends against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19, except in clinical trials. The page outlining data on antiviral medications has included an entry for ivermectin since at least June 2021.

THE FACTS: Social media users in recent days shared the false claim that the NIH just added ivermectin to a website on COVID-19 treatments, with many suggesting that the agency was now endorsing the anti-parasitic drug for use against the virus.

“Yesterday the National institute of health added Ivermectin to the list of covid treatment,” reads one Twitter post from Thursday with more than 44,000 likes. “Looks like the conspiracy theorist were right and the ‘experts’ wrong once again.”

Another Tweet with over 39,000 likes reads: “Suddenly Ivermectin shows up on the NIH website for treating Covid. After years of denial, blocking, interference, villification, ruining social media accounts, killing people, etc. they silently add it to their antiviral protocol.”

Many of the tweets point to an NIH webpage on the agency’s COVID-19 treatment guidelines that provides information on antiviral therapies that are being evaluated, or have been evaluated, as possible treatments for COVID-19.

However, the page does not say the NIH recommends using ivermectin for treating COVID. Clicking the entry for ivermectin leads to a page that says: “The Panel recommends against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19, except in clinical trials.”

The entry for ivermectin is also not new. Caches stored by the Internet Archive’s WayBack Machine shows the data for ivermectin studies has been listed on the antiviral therapies page as early as June 2021. The specific ivermectin page at the time said: “There are insufficient data for the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel (the Panel) to recommend either for or against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19.” The page was updated on April 29, 2022, to add the current language recommending against treating COVID with ivermectin.

Dr. H. Clifford Lane, clinical director at the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, confirmed to The Associated Press that the panel that oversees the COVID-19 treatment guidelines does not recommend ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, except in clinical trials.

“The body of evidence suggests it does not work. There are other medications that have strong evidence of efficacy. The concerns are not about safety but lack of efficacy,” said Lane in an email to the AP. Lane is also one of three co-chairs of a panel that oversees those guidelines.

Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use against COVID-19, and most health experts and agencies recommend against prescribing the anti-parasite drug for this purpose.

Significant misinformation about ivermectin has spread throughout the pandemic. People have also misinterpreted other NIH guidelines for treating COVID-19 in the past.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New study reveals positive long-term impact of switching from cigarettes to glo™

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- The full results from a year-long study showed that smokers switching exclusively to glo, BAT’s flagship Tobacco Heating Product (THP), achieved significant and sustained improvements in several indicators of potential harm associated with early disease development compared to smokers who continued to smoke. This included lung disease, cancer, and cardiovascular disease (CVD). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005032/en/ glo devices being tested in laboratories at BAT’s global R&D centre in Southampton, UK(Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Pelvic Fragility Fracture Patient at the University of Missouri in Columbia is the 100th Person Treated with CurvaFix IM Implant for Pelvic Fracture Fixation

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- CurvaFix, Inc., a developer of medical devices to repair fractures in curved bones, today announced the completion of the 100 th surgical procedure using the CurvaFix® IM Implant to repair a pelvic fragility fracture for a geriatric patient at University Hospital at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. The surgery was performed by orthopedic trauma surgeon Brett D. Crist, M.D., Director of the Orthopaedic Trauma Service and Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005088/en/ The CurvaFix® IM Implant procedure can simplify pelvic fracture fixation by enabling surgeons to choose an optimal entry point, allowing them to steer within the bone to follow each patient’s bone shape and fill the bone corridor resulting in strong, curved fixation with a minimally invasive procedure. (Photo: Business Wire)
COLUMBIA, MO
The Associated Press

Magnus Medical Receives FDA Clearance for the SAINT Neuromodulation System for Non-Invasive, Individualized and Precise Treatment of Severe Depression

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Magnus Medical, Inc., a medical device company and developer of brain stimulation technology for treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the SAINT TM Neuromodulation System for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medications in the current episode. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005228/en/ Magnus Medical is a developer of brain stimulation technology for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. The company received U.S. FDA Breakthrough...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of federal health advisers voted Wednesday to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease, a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group earlier this year. The Food and Drug Administration advisers voted 7-2 that data from Amylyx Pharma warranted approval, despite hours of debate about the strength and reliability of the company’s lone study. The FDA is not required to follow the group’s advice, but its positive recommendation suggests an approval is likely later this month. The FDA has approved only two therapies for the disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which destroys nerve cells needed for basic functions like walking, talking and swallowing. ALS patients and their families have rallied behind Amylyx’s drug, launching an aggressive lobbying campaign and enlisting members of Congress to push the FDA to grant approval.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nih#Linus Covid#General Health
The Associated Press

WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12%, according to the World Health Organization’s latest weekly review of the pandemic issued Wednesday. The U.N. health agency reported that there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths - a 5% drop. “This is very encouraging, but there is no guarantee these trends will persist,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing. “The most dangerous thing is to assume (that) they will,” he said. He added that even though the number of weekly reported deaths have plummeted more than 80% since February, one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds and that most of those deaths are avoidable. In its pandemic report, WHO said COVID-19 deaths dropped in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East, but increased in Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy