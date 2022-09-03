Read full article on original website
William G. Burke, 82, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William G. Burke, Watertown, passed away Monday, September 5th at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 82 years old. Services will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home on Monday, September 12th. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Scott Harry Gillette, 64, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Harry Gillette, Watertown, passed away at home Saturday, September 3rd. He was 64 years old. Born in Watertown November 5th, 1957, Scott was a son to Harry and Jean (Staplin) Gillette. He was educated in the Copenhagen School District. Following graduation, Scott attended Jefferson Community College obtaining an associate degree.
Colleen M. Schraenkler, 69, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Colleen M. Schraenkler passed away Sunday, September 4th at the Albany Medical Center Hospital where she was admitted on August 26, 2022. She was 69 years old. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Saturday, September 10th at 12...
Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, 67, of Oxbow
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving family and hospice, after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis. There will be a graveside service in...
Kristie L. Lennox, 71, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kristie L. Lennox, age 71, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Dettmer officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 11:00AM up until the time of the service. Mrs. Lennox passed away on Sunday night, September 4, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by her children.
Last Concert in Alexandria Bay - The Sydney Irving Trio
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) At Scenic View Park Pavilion, right on the River in Alexandria Bay.
Ruth Ann (Beldock) George, 83, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Ruth Ann (Beldock) George, age 83, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home at 4:00PM with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 2:00PM up until the time of the service. In the presence of loved ones Ruth Ann passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Morning Checkup: Hand Therapy
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the job of a hand therapist to restore the normal mechanics when something’s not right with one of your upper extremities. Carl Petitto is chief of hand therapy for Samaritan Medical Center. He says hand therapists treat orthopedic conditions from the fingertips to the shoulder.
Michael J. Hayes, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Hayes passed away on August 17, 2022 under the care of Hospice in Orange City, Florida. He was born April 29, 1965 in Watertown, NY to Richard Earle and Dorothy Jackson Hayes. He was the youngest of four and endlessly entertained his sisters with his high chair rendition of the Batman theme song. Michael had many interests and talents. He loved music and played in local bands as a teenager. He played guitar, trumpet and piano. His favorite dog, Humphrey, a basset hound, shared Mike’s love of music and would full-throated howl when Michael played the piano, much to Mike’s delight. Humphrey’s howl became locally famous when it became part of the residence answering machine message. He was an active skier at Dry Hill and especially enjoyed hot dog skiing. Michael was extremely proud of completing his pilot certification and obtaining his pilot’s license. He enjoyed boating and fishing on both Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. In 2019, the allure of Florida’s warmer winters resulted in his move to Orange City.
Adrian F. Perry Sr., 78, of Montague
MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - Adrian F. Perry Sr., 78, from the Town of Montague, and a former resident of Fulton, passed away Saturday September 3, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Mr. Perry was born in Fulton the son of the late Raymond and Alice (Guyer) Perry. He...
Jason T. Kiernan, 40, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Jason T. Kiernan, 40, of Castorland passed away Saturday, September 3rd at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a brave battle with cancer. Jay was born on June 29, 1982 in Watertown the son of Tom and Tammie (Dicob) Kiernan of Copenhagen. He...
Joyce Pierce Brady, 94, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - We mourn the passing of the matriarch of our family, Joyce Pierce Brady, 94, at Lewis County Residential Facility in Lowville, New York. She was born the only child of Raymond Pierce and Wilhelmina Celeste Felts in Oneida, NY on April 2,1928. Joyce grew up...
Traffic advisory: Vanduzee Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Vanduzee Street in Watertown will be closed to through traffic Wednesday. Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and only local traffic will be allowed until work is complete. Drivers should take a different route if they can.
Ilona Z. Schaefer, 97, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ilona Z. Schaefer, 97, formerly of Brookside Circle, Lowville, passed away Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. She is survived by her children and their spouses; William Schaefer, Sarasota, Fl., Elaine and Allen Matuszczak and Amy and James Deavers, of...
It’s that time of year: Ice goes down at Watertown arena
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another sign of the changing season. Workers began spraying water at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Tuesday, laying the base for the ice rink. With the water down, the building’s temperature does the rest. After a few passes with a Zamboni and...
Historic organs concert in Adams this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson Historical Association has two historic Jardine organs and they’ll be in concert this weekend. Merlene Norfolk says it’s also a good opportunity to see the renovations at the Six Town Meeting Hall in Adams. Watch the video for her interview...
Watertown seniors start final year with honks, waves & sirens
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cyclone seniors at Watertown High are steering their final school year in the right direction. Dozens of students decorated their cars Tuesday morning to celebrate their last first day. After convening at Watertown City Hall, they paraded down Washington Street to get the school year...
Watertown lawmakers to vote on limestone donation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’ve seen the city of Watertown restore landmarks, but how about recycling one?. Monday night, the city council is expected to approve a donation of limestone blocks harvested from the remains of the old Remington paper mill along the Black River at Glen Park.
Ogdensburg neighbors continue back-to-school tradition
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday marks the first day back to school for north country teachers and students. Neighbors on Oak Street in Ogdensburg have colored the sidewalk for the last 12 years to welcome the kids back to Madill Elementary School. They say their message is simple: “Be...
Dexter man dies in UTV crash
TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - A UTV crash in Lewis County has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Dexter man. State police said James Jobson-Wagar lost control of the vehicle Sunday afternoon on Worth Road in the town of Montague. The utility task vehicle left the road and...
