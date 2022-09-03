Read full article on original website
Related
wakoradio.com
Charles ‘Mike’ Grimes
Charles ‘Mike’ Grimes, age 61, of Bridgeport, Illinois passed away on Thursday, September 01, 2022 at IU Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on June 11, 1961 in Lincoln, Illinois, the son of Donald and Schawanda (Whiteside) Grimes. He married Julie Rankin on July 30, 2011, and she survives.
wakoradio.com
FALL FESTIVAL TO MOVE IN 2022
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 59th annual edition of the annual Fall Festival will have a change of location for 2022. Chamber officials issued a statement Tuesday September 6th indicating that it’s Festival Committee had met and made the decision to hold this years event at Wishnick Park in south Lawrenceville starting Wednesday September 14th through Saturday September 17th. The statement said that due to the large amounts of electrical power and clean water sources needed to host the festival, Wishnick Park was the only feasible option available in the county. The move of the popular festival was made necessary by the continued closure of the 1100 block of State Street in downtown Lawrenceville due to unsafe conditions from building collapses last month. The Chamber also reiterated that tickets remain on sale in advance to the festival at a reduced price until the day before it begins. Tickets are available at the Chamber Main Office downtown and at several locations including most financial institutions.
wakoradio.com
LHS HOMECOMING PARADE
Lawrenceville High School (LHS) officials have announced the date and time for the 2022 Homecoming Parade. It is scheduled for Friday October 7th at 5 p.m. CDT at the school. Lineup will begin at 4 p.m. on that day at LHS. Anyone who wants to enter can contact the Main Office during regular school hours to make a reservation.
wakoradio.com
Jeffrey J. Johnston
Jeffrey J. Johnston, age 55 of Bridgeport, passed away unexpectedly due to apparent heart failure at Lawrence County Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was born in Vincennes, IN on June 13, 1967, to Gene Johnston and Anita (Holzkamper) Johnston Nash. Jeff married Jody Stevenson, and she survives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wakoradio.com
APPARENT DROWNING INVESTIGATION
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (INDNR) says that the investigation into an apparent drowning incident in southwestern Indiana continues. They report receiving notification of a male subject from Paxton Indiana who was swimming Monday at Sullivan County Park Lake who submerged and did not resurface. His body was discovered later in 8 feet of water by a dive team with the help of sonar. The identity of the deceased has yet to be released and the exact cause of death has yet to be determined, pending autopsy results.
wakoradio.com
BASEBALL BRAVES TIE MARSHALL
The Parkview Junior High Baseball Braves closed up their home schedule Tuesday at Unit 20 Ballpark in Lawrenceville by playing to an 8 inning 7-7 tie with visiting Marshall. The hosts scored 7 runs on 5 hits and made 4 errors while Marshall scored 7 times on 9 hits with 6 errors. The tie gives Parkview a 3-9-1 record. They are idle Wednesday and will travel to Albion Thursday before finishing up the regular season Monday in Bridgeport against the junior high Salukis.
wakoradio.com
LADY BRAVES/MISS SALUKIS IN REGIONAL
It will be a Lawrence County junior high girls softball battle at Phil Alsman Field in Lawrenceville Wednesday. The 4th seeded Parkview Lady Braves will host the 5th seed Red Hill Junior High Miss Salukis in a Class 2A Regional 16 quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Prior to the game, there will be 8th grade recognition for the Lady Braves. That was postponed from Tuesday as the regular season and home finale with Marshall was cancelled due to field conditions. The winner between the two will move on to the semi-finals Saturday against top seed Newton (Jasper County) at 12 p.m. That game will be played at Teutopolis Junior High School.
wakoradio.com
LADY VOLLEYBALL INDIANS SPLIT AT HOME
The Lawrenceville Lady Volleyball Indians split in home action Tuesday night against visiting Hutsonville-Palestine at LHS. The JV won 25-16, 25-22 while the Varsity lost 15-25, 20-25. The Lady Indians continue a busy schedule Wednesday when they travel to Flora and Thursday when they host Olney (Richland County).
IN THIS ARTICLE
wakoradio.com
CROSS COUNTRY HOSTS FIRST HOME MEET
The Lawrenceville-Red Hill Cross Country Indians hosted their first home meet of the season Tuesday at the 3 mile Lawrenceville City Park course. There were three teams competing with no team scores kept. In the boys race, Jason Miller of Mt Carmel was first in a time of 19:52.97, Bennen Ramsey of Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville (OPH) was second in 20:08.62, Eli Eagleson of the Indians was third in 20:35.18 and Bowen Ramsey of OPH was fourth in 20:58.38. There were three competitors in the girls race with Genell Russell of OPH first in a time of 24:03.28, Hallie Courter of Mt Carmel second in 26:26.31 and Reese Tracy of the Indians third in 26:43.88. The next action for the Indians is the First to Finish Invitational Meet Saturday at Peoria.
wakoradio.com
LCMH HOSTING PODIATRIST MEET AND GREET
Lawrence County Memorial Hospital (LCMH) in Lawrenceville recently announced the addition of Podiatry to it’s growing list of care services. Dr. Ashley Smith DPM Surgical Podiatrist will begin seeing patients this fall at LCMH. She will be available for various outpatient procedures as well as surgeries at the hospital.
Comments / 0