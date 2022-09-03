The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 59th annual edition of the annual Fall Festival will have a change of location for 2022. Chamber officials issued a statement Tuesday September 6th indicating that it’s Festival Committee had met and made the decision to hold this years event at Wishnick Park in south Lawrenceville starting Wednesday September 14th through Saturday September 17th. The statement said that due to the large amounts of electrical power and clean water sources needed to host the festival, Wishnick Park was the only feasible option available in the county. The move of the popular festival was made necessary by the continued closure of the 1100 block of State Street in downtown Lawrenceville due to unsafe conditions from building collapses last month. The Chamber also reiterated that tickets remain on sale in advance to the festival at a reduced price until the day before it begins. Tickets are available at the Chamber Main Office downtown and at several locations including most financial institutions.

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO