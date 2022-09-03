LASALLE – The explosion Saturday morning in rural LaSalle County that destroyed a two story home and killed two residents is still under investigation. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say the blast was an isolated incident, and no other threat to the public exists. Around 11:30 AM on Saturday the explosion completely demolished a home in the 3100 block of East Third Road north of LaSalle, taking the lives of a man and woman. No other injuries have been reported, and the event is being investigated by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

LASALLE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO