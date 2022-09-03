Read full article on original website
Second victim of Lasalle Co. explosion identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified a second victim of a home explosion Saturday in LaSalle County. Coroner Richard Ploch says 57-year-old Michele Waters died Saturday afternoon after being flown to a Rockford trauma center. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. A forensic autopsy released over...
Both victims identified from Saturday house explosion
LASALLE – Both victims have been identified from the house explosion that occurred Saturday morning in rural LaSalle County. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed that 57-year-old Michele Waters died after being airlifted to a Rockford hospital. Authorities previously released that 59-year-old Robert E. Waters was also killed in the blast that destroyed the two story home in the 3100 block of East 3rd Road north of LaSalle. The incident is still being investigated by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
2 dead after explosion at rural LaSalle home Saturday
Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business
There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
Car accident at intersection of Mulberry Street, Fell Avenue leaves visible damages
At approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, a car accident occurred at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Fell Avenue. The accident left both vehicles with visible damage, and glass and debris strewn across the street. Normal Police and the Normal Fire Department both responded to the scene within minutes following the...
Saturday house explosion still under investigation; incident described as “isolated”
LASALLE – The explosion Saturday morning in rural LaSalle County that destroyed a two story home and killed two residents is still under investigation. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say the blast was an isolated incident, and no other threat to the public exists. Around 11:30 AM on Saturday the explosion completely demolished a home in the 3100 block of East Third Road north of LaSalle, taking the lives of a man and woman. No other injuries have been reported, and the event is being investigated by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
Ottawa PD Investigates Shots Fired Sunday Night
Calls about shots fired brought Ottawa police out late Sunday night. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street, where they discovered that an unknown person or unknown people had fired multiple gunshots at a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the area. The suspect, or suspects, had fled the scene before police arrived at around 11:30. Evidence was collected at the scene.
2 killed in Illinois house explosion
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital, according to a news release. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple...
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
Two Dead After House Explosion
UPDATE: 6:15pm Sunday One person identified in rural house explosion
One of the persons killed in that Saturday house explosion has been identified. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said 59-year old Robert Waters, a resident at 3162 East Third road received multiple injuries from the explosion. That information came from a forensic autopsy performed Sunday in Bloomington. A female living...
One Driver Sustains Serious Injuries Following Two Vehicle Crash
On Friday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to an accident involving injuries at the intersection of N. IL RTE 26 and N. Freeport Rd. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Jennifer N. Bookman of Freeport was stopped at the stop sign on N. Freeport Rd. The vehicle then proceeded into the intersection with N. IL RTE 26 and was struck by a southbound GMC operated by 52-year-old Shawnda R. Ludwig of Forreston.
Body pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet
CHICAGO - The body of a person was recovered from the Des Plaines River Tuesday morning in Joliet. An Ozinga Concrete employee spotted the body around 7:15 a.m. along the west bank of the river near the 500 block of Railroad Street, according to Joliet police. Members of the Joliet...
House Explosion in Rural Northern Illinois Kills 2 People
Aurora man hurt in hunting accident at Silver Springs State Park
A 58-year-old Aurora man was hurt in a hunting accident Monday at Silver Springs State Park, according to Illinois Conservation Police. It happened at around 2:20 Monday afternoon. Conservation police say a 37-year-old hunter, also from Aurora, accidentally shot the 58-year-old who suffered minor injuries from pellets. The 58-year-old was...
Four people shot at rural Yorkville party
Four people were shot during a dispute at a party in rural Yorkville early Saturday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened a bit after 1:30 in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road. Police say the suspect is not custody. The sheriff's office says one 21-year-old man was...
Two killed in house explosion in LaSalle County
LASALLE – Two people are dead after a home exploded in rural LaSalle on Saturday. A neighbor called 911 around 11:30 AM to report the blast in the 3100 block of East Third Road. Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene along with a life flight helicopter. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss confirmed two individuals died in the explosion, but their identities have not yet been released. There was no word on anyone being injured in the blast. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Fire Marshal, and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
Mendota man identified as victim in fatal crash near Shabbona
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Mendota man was killed in a crash at University Road and Route 30 near Shabbona Thursday evening. He was identified as William J. Morano. Police say that Morano was heading south on University Road when he didn't stop at the stop sign at...
Lightning Strike Leads To Discussion About Future Of Busy Oglesby Intersection
A busy intersection on the west end of Oglesby may stay a flashing 4-way stop for the foreseeable future. Oglesby Commissioner Jason Curran says the control box for the stop lights at Orlando Smith Road and West Walnut Street south of Illinois Valley Community College was likely hit by lightning back on August 29th. He says there's an incredible amount of electrical damage. Curran says the control box has been described by professional crews as being “toast”.
