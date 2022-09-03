ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goportageindians.com

Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Chesterton 2 – 1

The JV Lady Indians fell short to the Chesterton Trojans. They did not give up easily losing the game in 3 sets! 11-25, 25-10, and 7-15! Hayden Orosz scored with 5 kills and one ace! Makena Gonzales had 1 ace and 7 digs! The lady Indians will have the chance to play the Trojans again September 29!
CHESTERTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy