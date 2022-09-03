The JV Lady Indians fell short to the Chesterton Trojans. They did not give up easily losing the game in 3 sets! 11-25, 25-10, and 7-15! Hayden Orosz scored with 5 kills and one ace! Makena Gonzales had 1 ace and 7 digs! The lady Indians will have the chance to play the Trojans again September 29!

CHESTERTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO