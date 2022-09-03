ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Perrotta Earns CAA Weekly Honors

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW senior goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta has been named Colonial Athletic Association Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Perrotta, who shares the honor with Charleston's Olly Marshall, posted his second shutout of the season in the Seahawks' 2-0 road win at Monmouth to open conference play last Saturday.
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!

Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
Chicken Salad Chick Nesting In Leland

A popular franchise in Wilmington is preparing to add a new nest in Leland. The owners of Chicken Salad Chick, at 1131 Military Cutoff Road, Suite A, are eyeing a December or January opening of their second location at 503 Olde Waterford Way, Suite 104. The Leland space, while smaller than Chicken Salad Chick’s location at The Forum in Wilmington, has a drive-thru window, which will give the restaurant another customer service option.
Cape Fear marks anniversaries of Hurricanes Fran, Dorian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today marks the anniversary of two of the Cape Fear’s most memorable recent hurricanes. On September 5, 1996, Hurricane Fran made landfall as a Category 3 near the North Carolina and South Carolina state line with strong winds and heavy rain. The barometric pressure...
New & Notable Chefs Head East to Wilmington, NC

Several new and notable chefs are coming to Wilmington, N.C., which comes as no surprise given the city was ranked one of Yelp’s 2022 Foodie Cities in a nationwide analysis of small cities with must-visit food scenes. These restaurants are sure to attract interest from across the country, and foodies should plan to take a trip east to explore all the new noshes.
Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student. Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute...
Blue Willow Cafe opens in Wilmington to train individuals with disabilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Blue Willow Café opened in Wilmington a few months ago but wanted to take time to train their employees. “Everybody’s special needs here. So, it’s actually something that’s important to me. I’m autistic, I actually love helping other people be who they want to be, and not just judge them for whoever they are,” Adeline Hines said.
Hurricane Earl bringing increased rip current risk along coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second hurricane of the 2022 hurricane season is hundreds of miles off the Cape Fear coast but is still bringing impacts to local beaches. Hurricane Earl has sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday evening.
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina

Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
Juvenile arrested following deadly shooting in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A juvenile has been arrested after a shooting this afternoon in Columbus County. Whiteville Police say they responded to the 700 block of West Burkhead Street around 12:35 pm to reports of shots fired. They found a person lying in the roadway upon their arrival.
Nonprofit to offer no-cost therapy for Wilmington students, residents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute has announced a new program for residents in the Wilmington area. Per their announcement, the no-cost program will primarily focus on students in middle and high schools. “Trauma and loss can cause school under-performance as well as behavioral issues,...
Whiteville man dies from injuries, juvenile taken into custody

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department announced that Whiteville-resident Caron Antwan Robinson died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital on Monday, September 5. An unnamed juvenile has been taken into custody. Police write that they responded to the 700 block of West Burkhead Street at...
Here’s everything being filmed in NC

(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a […]
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
