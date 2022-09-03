ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

gozags.com

WSOC Welcomes Cal Poly Thursday

Gonzaga (1-2-2, 0-0-0 WCC) vs. Cal Poly (2-3-0, 0-0-0 BIG WEST) THURSDAY, SEPT. 8 | 7 P.M. | LUGER FIELD | SPOKANE. - Cal Poly boasts wins at Minnesota and Sacramento State. Both were 1-0 shutout victories. - Four different Mustangs have scored a goal this season, while two others...
SPOKANE, WA
GonzagaNation.net

How Gonzaga Matches Up Against LMU This Year

With the college basketball season approaching Dan Dickau will be focusing on one Gonzaga opponent each week to do an in depth matchup preview on, this week it's the LMU Lions. Hear who he thinks are they key players to watch out for and what kind of a contender he thinks LMU basketball can be in ...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Nevada State
KXLY

Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Hot weather for start of school and work – Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know for Tuesday’s forecast! It will be a warm first day of school with temperatures in the upper-80s. Smoke and haze are returning as a Fire Watch Warning is in effect for some places in the Inland Northwest. We’re going to have a...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Construction work picks up on Downtown Spokane Stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Groundwork for the Spokane Public School's (SPS) new downtown stadium has been laid and construction continues as the district looks forward to its newest addition. “This is the home stadium for Spokane Public Schools. This is where their home events will be played, whether it be...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A beautiful Labor Day forecast – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Skies are clear and there’s a lot less smoke in the air for many of us on Sunday. The Labor Day holiday is looking good too, with some normal September temperatures and another day of acceptable air quality for many. A cold front is moving in...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

Drawdowns set for Pend Oreille, Priest lakes

SANDPOINT — Bonner County's two main lakes — Pend Oreille and Priest — are set to begin their move to their winter pool levels later this month. The drawdown of Lake Pend Oreille will start Sept. 19 and the drawdown of Priest Lake will begin Oct. 10.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA

Community Policy