gozags.com
WSOC Welcomes Cal Poly Thursday
Gonzaga (1-2-2, 0-0-0 WCC) vs. Cal Poly (2-3-0, 0-0-0 BIG WEST) THURSDAY, SEPT. 8 | 7 P.M. | LUGER FIELD | SPOKANE. - Cal Poly boasts wins at Minnesota and Sacramento State. Both were 1-0 shutout victories. - Four different Mustangs have scored a goal this season, while two others...
How Gonzaga Matches Up Against LMU This Year
With the college basketball season approaching Dan Dickau will be focusing on one Gonzaga opponent each week to do an in depth matchup preview on, this week it's the LMU Lions. Hear who he thinks are they key players to watch out for and what kind of a contender he thinks LMU basketball can be in ...
Spokane, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Eastmont High School football team will have a game with Mead High School on September 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Woodinville winemaker, Spokane civil rights activist among plane crash victims
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — KING 5 confirmed with two prominent winery owners in Woodinville and family members that one of the people on the plane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 was local winemaker and owner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Wineries. KING 5 spoke with several...
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — (AP) — Among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound over the weekend was a Spokane civil rights activist, a business owner and the founder of a Washington state winery and his family. The U.S. Coast Guard...
KXLY
Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
KXLY
Hot weather for start of school and work – Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know for Tuesday’s forecast! It will be a warm first day of school with temperatures in the upper-80s. Smoke and haze are returning as a Fire Watch Warning is in effect for some places in the Inland Northwest. We’re going to have a...
Washington OKs killing 1 wolf in pack after cattle attacks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized the killing of one wolf because of cattle attacks in northeast Washington. The Smackout wolf pack has attacked cattle on private and public land in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, the Capital Press reported.
Construction work picks up on Downtown Spokane Stadium
SPOKANE, Wash. — Groundwork for the Spokane Public School's (SPS) new downtown stadium has been laid and construction continues as the district looks forward to its newest addition. “This is the home stadium for Spokane Public Schools. This is where their home events will be played, whether it be...
KXLY
A beautiful Labor Day forecast – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Skies are clear and there’s a lot less smoke in the air for many of us on Sunday. The Labor Day holiday is looking good too, with some normal September temperatures and another day of acceptable air quality for many. A cold front is moving in...
Body found near Girl Scout Office in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found, behind a fence, on the SE corner of North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue, Monday morning. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho share a parking lot with a few small offices in this space. An employee was heading into work when they saw the body behind a bush. They...
Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
‘A hole in our hearts’: Community mourns the loss of local activist killed in seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who started the Carl Maxey Center is gone. Sandy Williams was killed in a seaplane crash over the weekend. She, along with her partner Pat Hicks, were on a seaplane that crashed into the Puget Sound on Sunday. Only one body was recovered, and the coast guard has now suspended the search for survivors.
Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo kick off Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The fun just keeps on coming here in the Inland Northwest. The 71st Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo kick off on Friday. A ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place before the Spokane County Commissioners welcome people to the fair as gates open at 11 a.m. This year’s theme for the 2022 fair is “All Systems Go.”...
KHQ Right Now
Huntington Park to close temporarily while Avista prepares to move rocks
SPOKANE, Wash. - Huntington Park will close Sept. 12 while Avista assembles a crane it will use to relocate rocks. The park will reopen when crane assembly is complete on Sept. 14, and the work area will be secured to protect the public. Large amounts of cobble and gravel that...
Girlfriend of man shot and killed by Spokane police in Hillyard speaks out
SPOKANE, Wash. — The girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in Hillyard wants people to know her side of what happened. The man's girlfriend, Sarah McLaughlin, says the name of the man shot by Spokane police was Robert Bradley. Sarah says she...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Drawdowns set for Pend Oreille, Priest lakes
SANDPOINT — Bonner County's two main lakes — Pend Oreille and Priest — are set to begin their move to their winter pool levels later this month. The drawdown of Lake Pend Oreille will start Sept. 19 and the drawdown of Priest Lake will begin Oct. 10.
‘Not out of the woods’: Multiple fires rage across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of acres are on fire right now across the Inland Northwest. As firefighters work to put these fires out, the race is on to keep others from starting. The Seven Bays Fire erupted on Sunday night north of Davenport, and people were forced to evacuate. On Monday, fire crews say they’re making good progress on that...
More than 80 oversized windmill loads to depart from Lewiston bound for Canada
IDAHO, USA — More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering...
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
