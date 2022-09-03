ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discount mansion, anyone? Enormous Regent's Park home designed by Buckingham Palace architect sells for £130m - more than £50m below asking - after exodus of wealthy Russian buyers

By Shari Miller For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A desirable London mansion overlooking iconic Regent's Park has had £50million shaved off its asking price of £180m, signalling that even the top end of the capital's housing market is feeling the impact of economic downturn.

Indian businessman Ajay Kalsi is said to have snapped up the Grade-1 listed 1-18 York Terrace East - which has permission to be turned into 26 flats and two houses - for just under £130m.

The lowered price signals that London is feeling the pinch of rising inflation, interest rates and fewer wealthy Russian investors, who have largely left the UK since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

Designed by Buckingham Palace architect Josh Nash and spanning 95,000 square feet, the row of houses originally came with a much higher price tag, but the sale is said to be 'an immense relief' for property firm Zenprop, which bought the building in 2016, reports Financial Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26q9uV_0hhO3ioJ00
Desirable Grade-1 listed 1-18 York Terrace East in London has sold with £50million shaved off its asking price of £180million

Zenprop originally intended to develop and flip the property for a profit, but this plan was scuppered by Brexit, then the pandemic and most recently, the war in Ukraine, which have contributed to inflation, rising interest rates and construction costs, according to a person with knowledge of the sale.

'No sooner have you bought [the property] than you hit the concrete wall of building costs, going up by the day for bricks, cement, wood, everything.

'Build costs [could be] well over £1,000 per square foot,' said one person involved in the deal.

Alongside this, experts are predicting a general sharp downturn in house prices as mortgage rates soar and the cost of living spirals.

Amid concerns that ‘a day of reckoning’ looms, analysts are expecting falls of 7 per cent over the next two years, with London and the South East hit even harder.

The property market has generally boomed since the pandemic, with prices reaching record highs.

But signs of a slowdown are emerging and forecasts for 2023 and 2024 are increasingly gloomy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1qP0_0hhO3ioJ00
Indian businessman Ajay Kalsi is said to have snapped up the John Nash-designed building from property firm Zenprop

For 'prime' properties, the decline may already have begun. According to estate agent Savills, average prices in this tier in London are 17.6 per cent below their 2014 peak.

The impact of fewer wealthy foreign buyers in the capital willing to take on large development projects is also taking its toll on the luxury end of the market.

Many left during the pandemic and have yet to return, while Russian investors were once numerous but have dwindled in number since the invasion of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gexML_0hhO3ioJ00
The opulent interior of York Terrace East in London, which was designed by Buckingham Palace architect John Nash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALwwn_0hhO3ioJ00
The Grade-1 listed 1-18 York Terrace East spans 95,000 sq ft and has permission to be turned into 26 flats and two houses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AamT_0hhO3ioJ00
According to estate agent Savills, average prices for 'premium' houses in London are 17.6 per cent below their 2014 peak

'There are no Russians obviously, few Chinese and very few Arab buyers,' said Andrew Langton, chair of Aylesford International, the company marketing York Terrace East alongside Savills.

Analysts at Capital Economics have forecast a two-year downturn, with house prices falling by around 5 per cent in 2023 and a further 2 per cent in 2024.

The research firm predicted that demand will plummet as rising mortgage rates, high inflation and a looming recession weigh on buyers’ budgets and confidence – causing housing market activity in 2023 to slump to its lowest level in over a decade.

But some analysts remain optimistic. Anthony Codling, of property website Twindig, said: ‘We tend to overestimate the likelihood of bad things happening. House prices have fallen in only 16 out of the last 91 years.

'Once we have won the war on inflation we can expect prices to continue to rise.'

