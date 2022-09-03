ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Stunned’ Arsenal fans fuming amid claims Man United have local lad refereeing clash against Gunners

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aF0HH_0hhO3TWI00

ARSENAL fans have been left fuming after claims the referee for Sunday's trip to Manchester United is a local lad.

And there is also outrage following claims that the man in charge of VAR for the Premier League clash hails from the city too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxwqV_0hhO3TWI00
Paul Tierney is the man in the middle for the meeting between Manchester United and Arsenal Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHlQm_0hhO3TWI00
Lee Mason is in charge of VAR for the match Credit: Getty

The Gunners face United looking to make it SIX wins from six to start the season.

But fans of Mikel Arteta's side are sceptical going into the game.

Not only are United on a three-game winning run of their own, some Arsenal supporters are unhappy with the choice of officials.

It has been claimed online that ref Paul Tierney, 41, is from Salford, just down the road from Old Trafford.

Despite the claims Tierney was actually born in Wigan.

Although the town is still in Greater Manchester, and only 20 odd miles away from Old Trafford.

Meanwhile VAR Lee Mason hails from Bolton, which is also in Greater Manchester.

Fans still took to social media to vent their fury at the appointments.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

One wrote: "Referee for Man Utd vs Arsenal is from Salford. Make it make sense."

Another said: "Man Utd vs Arsenal. Paul Tierney from Manchester, the ref in charge of VAR from Manchester. We already know how it ends."

A third fumed: "Can't wait to see Paul Tierney of Salford, Manchester, have a totally unbiased performance tomorrow as Arsenal travel to Manchester United."

And one questioned: "How can you possibly get Paul Tierney and Lee Mason, Officials from Manchester to officiate a match with a team from Manchester?"

Mason, 50, was at the centre of controversy yesterday too while in charge of VAR for Newcastle's match against Crystal Palace.

Toon had a goal disallowed for a Joe Willock foul, despite Palace star Tyrick Mitchell appearing to be the guilty man, after Mason advised referee Michael Salisbury to consult the monitor.

NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

‘Thanks Jurgen’ – Man Utd legend Gary Neville slates woeful Liverpool after Napoli shocker with cheeky dig at Carragher

GARY NEVILLE mocked Liverpool following their humiliating 4-1 defeat to Napoli. The Serie A side led 3-0 at half-time and added a fourth before Luis Diaz pulled one back. An incensed Jamie Carragher slammed the Reds just five minutes into the contest, presenting Neville with the opportunity to poke fun at Jurgen Klopp's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Sacking Thomas Tuchel doesn’t scream ‘same old Chelsea’ as brave Todd Boehly opts for modest, low-profile Graham Potter

WHEN Thomas Tuchel was brutally sacked on Wednesday, the temptation was to shrug your shoulders and say: "New owner, same old Chelsea". After all Todd Boehly, the frontman for the Blues’ new ownership, had just sanctioned a record £259.1MILLION summer transfer spend, only to axe a popular manager six days after the window shut.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
722K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
