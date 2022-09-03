ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Little People’s Matt Roloff makes shocking dig at sons Zach & Jeremy as family feuds over selling farm

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
LITTLE People, Big World star Matt Roloff has made a shocking dig at his sons Zach and Jeremy as the family feuds over selling their famous farm.

The fresh jab comes soon as Matt, 60, recently complained about his sons and their behavior.

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff slammed his twin sons Zach and Jeremy Credit: TLC
Matt previously called the two lazy- including Jeremy pictured here- and now has a shocking announcement about help around the farm Credit: Instagram

The diss went down on Instagram where Matt announced he is searching for "strong and reliable" employees to help around the farm.

In Matt's post, he smiled for a selfie with his youngest son Jacob, 25, and they both wore hard hats.

Matt included text on his Instagram post: "Make your resume stand out!"

He continued: "Looking to immediately hire strong and reliable employees at Roloff Farms for our world-famous pumpkin patch season."

Matt detailed: "Tasks will include but are not limited to: tent setting up and down, lawn mowing, weed whacking, parking lot setting up, moving hay bales and working closely with our farm artist."

The LPBW star said: "Employees must have their own reliable transportation and a good attitude as a team player."

Matt captioned his post: "Help us spread the word!"

However, the star has appeared to disable comments for his post.

As Matt is looking to replace Zach and Jeremy, both 32, he'd previously slammed them both as lazy amid the tense family feud.

FAMILY FARM FEUD

Matt put 16 acres of the farm up for sale for a whopping $4million on May 12 - and since his bold decision, the family has been fighting over his choice to give up the land.

The father-of-four has been feuding with his twin sons, as he was unable to come to a financial agreement over the selling of the farm.

Amy, Matt's ex-wife, said on the season finale: “I think you went crazy or something. I don’t know the details of the negotiation with the two boys. For the price it is, the kids can’t afford that.”

Matt responded: “The good news is, there is 93 acres for this family.”

Amy fired back: “No, there are 93 acres for Matt Roloff. It’s not part of the family anymore.”

BIG OFFER

On this season of LPBW, Matt has been feuding with his son Zach over the farm after he refused his offers on the property.

The rejection ignited a rift between the pair, which Zach had talked about on the show.

He said: “My dad was definitely encouraging the conversation, [wife] Tori and [Matt’s girlfriend] Caryn [Chandler] came too."

Zach continued: “The north side is the 30 acres my mom and dad shared, and the whole thing was weird, he starts making excuses… suddenly me and my wife are not good enough to run the farm.

“Whether we don't have the money, don't have the skillset… Tori said, ‘It wasn't cool, I never wanna see someone talk to my husband like that ever.'”

The argument has further caused a divide among the family, as Zach opted to take a step back from his duties at the farm.

Zach and Tori also made the decision to move from their Oregon home to their new $1million abode in Battle Ground, Washington.

SON SNUBBED

Meanwhile, Jeremy made a similar move as he purchased his own farm with his wife, Audrey.

Jeremy previously put in an offer on the property, which Matt also did not accept.

Audrey wrote on Instagram around that time, saying that not buying the farm was the “death of a dream.”

Fans suspected at one point tha Jacob will take over the farm, as he is photographed there often working alongside his father.

'... Suddenly me and my wife are not good enough to run the farm,' Zach previously said Credit: TLC
In a photo with his son Jacob, Matt shared he needed 'strong and reliable' workers Credit: Roloff Farms
The family has been feuding over the farm since Matt listed it for sale asking $4million Credit: Social Media - Refer to source

Comments / 122

Sherry Fowler Grey
3d ago

Matt is a tyrant! He may be little but he’s awful to his family! Always have been! Shame on him! It’s always been about him! He deserves what he gets! I watched them for years and it was always “what he wanted” To hell with what his family wanted!

Reply(11)
79
Marlene Kemp
3d ago

All I can say is Wow.....Matt you basically lied to your kids all their life. I have been to the farm during pumpkin time 4 times over the years and Jeremy and Zach were always there working very hard to make sure the public had a great visit to their farm. I have had the pleasure of taking some of their busy time to get photos with them and they are super pleasant young men Just like their Mom! On the other hand Matt was always way too busy to be bothered to stop for a photo with the public. Those kids grew up being told "One day all this would be yours to raise your kids on" And the part of all that property that means the world to those kids is in that 16 acres he is selling off. The kids have been working hard over the years in hopes they could raise their kids their as they did but the bottom line is Matt is selfish and at this moment only thinking about himself and not how much his kids are hurting by his behavior towards them.

Reply(5)
58
Barb
3d ago

Where does it say the parents have to give, give give to the children. ENTITLED! Amy is so quick to criticize Matt yet she hurried up and sold her half to Matt to get her money, why didn’t she sell to her children if that’s where she thought the property should go. So sick of loud mouth Tori and her poor attitude.

Reply(7)
43
