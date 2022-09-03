ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

One killed, one wounded in Kansas City shooting Monday evening: police

Update: Police on Tuesday identified the man killed as Tristan Jeffery, 31. One person was killed and another was wounded in a double shooting that was reported in Kansas City’s West Blue Valley neighborhood on Monday evening, according to police. Kansas City police officers were dispatched around 6:15 p.m....
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy