Steven Gerrard slams referee Simon Hopper for being 'desperate on the whistle'... as the official's quick actions saw Philippe Coutinho's spectacular goal wrongly ruled out for offside as Aston Villa draw with Manchester City

 4 days ago

Steven Gerrard has complained that referee Simon Hooper was too quick on his whistle as he prevented Aston Villa scoring a perfectly fine goal.

Philippe Coutinho was unfortunate not to have given his side the lead against champions Manchester City after he put the ball in the net with spectacular skill.

The Brazilian collected a loose ball in the Manchester City box, before dribbling into space 20-yards out and firing a brilliant curling effort into the top corner of the goal.

Philippe Coutinho scored a stunner against Manchester City only to be wrongly ruled offside

However he was flagged for offside by the linesman, despite replays showing that he was in fact in a legal position.

His manager Steven Gerrard has questioned the officials decision to stop the game, rather than let it flow.

He said: 'I've seen a legitimate goal but I'm obviously gonna be biased.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard thought that the referee was 'desperate on the whistle'

'The referee had done the same at the other end, where Ezri Konsa challenges the goalkeeper, why not wait? Why not wait and then check or let other people check if it's a foul.

'But he was desperate on the whistle and that's happened twice over the 90 minutes.'

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness also supported Gerrard in thinking that the goal should have stood.

He said: I think it should have stood I just don't understand why this is not given. The referee goes early on that.

Graeme Souness thought that Phillipe Coutinho's goal should have stood against the Citizens

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

