ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steven Gerrard needed a result against Manchester City and he certainly got a reaction from his Aston Villa stars with a gutsy performance against the reigning champions

By Jack Gaughan for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Ollie Watkins sunk to his knees and the rest of them stormed straight to the Holte End. Only a point, but one to be celebrated. Aston Villa needed this; Steven Gerrard certainly needed it badly, organising a huddle with his coaching staff.

It was the sort of night that can drag teams out of the mud and this offered something of a feelgood factor. Manchester City felt they should have killed the game off after Erling Haaland’s opener but that Villa came back with guts is the sort of response Gerrard has been craving during the trying first month of this season.

There were big performances everywhere. Douglas Luiz, who might have been at Arsenal after deadline day interest, was superb. Emiliano Martinez’s saves at 1-0 kept them in the contest. Jacob Ramsey’s running, particularly for Leon Bailey’s equaliser, offered an outlet in the rare event that City found themselves without the football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBTv4_0hhNz7pT00
Aston Villa earned a point against Manchester City at Villa Park on Saturday evening 

Martinez had been discussing how he has barely slept recently for fretting over their form. After the midweek defeat at Arsenal, he managed just 45 minutes worth of shut eye. He might struggle following this but for entirely different reasons, the adrenaline a sign that their campaign could be up and running.

What it means for Gerrard is more profound. Although ultimately philosophical about the criticism levelled at him with only three points from five games, it must have hurt him. There was some early dissent from the stands when Ezri Konsa dawdled in possession, and when a poor Tyrone Mings clearance almost let Kevin De Bruyne in, but that apprehension subsided once the tempo increased and Villa got about the Premier League champions.

Ashley Young’s diligent tracking back to shut down De Bruyne on the break was roared on, the start of a move that eventually saw Watkins let fly seconds later. There seemed more energy, more gumption when Young replaced Matty Cash, forced off with a hamstring problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdzIc_0hhNz7pT00
Emiliano Martinez put in a strong performance following his mistake against Arsenal 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVWKN_0hhNz7pT00
Douglas Luiz was superb in midfield despite his failed move to the Gunners on Thursday 

‘Ash epitomised everything we needed today,’ Gerrard said. ‘The appreciation from the supporters (at the end)… a lot of that should be Ashley because he drove us on.

‘Nobody gave us hope before a ball was kicked. It was important we had belief and courage. I’m really proud at what the players gave. It’s only an important point if we go and back it up against Leicester.’

That is next and both of them are in similar positions. Not just in the league, which is still too early to make any huge proclamations about, but with their squads. Brendan Rodgers was fascinating about the transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGVUn_0hhNz7pT00
Steven Gerrard needed the point against Man City following his team's poor start to the season

Rodgers possesses more players who wanted to go elsewhere than Gerrard but that trading is closed until January represents a major relief. ‘Everything just stabilises again,’ Rodgers said.

‘People then know where they are going to be for the next number of months. Experience just tells me that everything just calms itself now and I think that's what we'll see in this period.’

Gerrard certainly saw a reaction from Luiz. He ran the game from a Villa perspective, incisive on the ball and intelligent off it. Luiz always has a point to prove against his former employers and his team seemed like they are ready to settle some scores over the coming weeks too.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Douglas Luiz
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Ashley Young
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Matty Cash
Person
Ashley
Person
Jacob Ramsey
The Associated Press

Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
UEFA
The US Sun

Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd’s win over Arsenal with Ronaldo and Co in for heartbreak

MANCHESTER UNITED have been predicted to finish outside the top four for a second consecutive season, according to a supercomputer. That is despite the Red Devils on a four-game winning streak which includes victories over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal. Sunday's 3-1 win against the Gunners at Old Trafford lifted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Guts#Arsenal
Daily Mail

'Why wouldn't you want to go there?!': Robbie Fowler admits Graham Potter cannot afford to turn down Chelsea as he closes in on replacing Thomas Tuchel... but Michael Owen warns the Brighton boss he's entering 'a volatile place'

Robbie Fowler thinks Graham Potter must take the Chelsea manager's job if he is offered the opportunity to replace Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel was sacked by the Blues on Wednesday morning after Chelsea suffered their third straight away defeat of the season against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. Potter has emerged as Chelsea's number one target to succeed Tuchel, and Brighton have already given permission to their Premier League counterparts to speak to the 47-year-old.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists it is 'too much to ask' to expect Rangers to be able to compete with the financial powerhouses of the Champions League after 4-0 defeat to Ajax

Giovanni van Bronckhorst last night insisted it was too much to ask Rangers to compete with the financial powerhouses of the Champions League. Making a return to Europe’s elite competition after 12-year absence, the Ibrox club suffered a hammering at the hands of Ajax in the Johan Cruyff ArenA.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Tottenham and Marseille fans clash in the stands after their Champions League match as riot police are forced to step in... with missiles launched and a Pride banner pulled down towards the end of the game

Tottenham's 2-0 victory over Marseille was marred by angry clashes towards the end of the game in north London. Richarlison's second-half brace earned Antonio Conte's side all three points in their first Champions League outing since the 2019-20 season. However, ugly scenes occurred at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with missiles...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Daily Mail

Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen: Robert Lewandowski nets a hat-trick with Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres also on target as Xavi's new-look side begin their Champions League campaign with emphatic win

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for Barcelona as Xavi’s team presented their credentials – it’s time to take them seriously in Europe’s top competition once more. After seasons of Champions League embarrassments and last year’s humiliating early exit into the Europa...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Ajax 4-0 Rangers: Scottish side crumble to a humbling defeat on their Champions League return... as the Dutch side prove they are just fine without their summer departures with a resounding win

Exactly eleven years and nine months after Rangers last played Champions League football, their long-awaited return descended into disarray within the space of just 16 minutes. The time between Ajax’s painfully easy opener and their brilliant third goal witnessed another deeply concerning collapse by Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side. Four days...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Clint Dempsey believes there was 'something special' behind Rob Green's gift in USA's draw with England in 2010 after his 16-year-old sister passed away... as former forward and goalkeeper discuss unforgettable World Cup strike

In an interview between colleagues, CBS Sports took a deeper look into the 1-1 draw between England and the United States from the 2010 FIFA World Cup. That scoreline allowed both teams to advance to the knockout stages to the Round of 16, where both sides lost. A howler from...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Sir Alex Ferguson's former No 2 Carlos Queiroz returns for a second spell in charge of Iran to lead them at a third straight World Cup... with his side set to take on England, Wales and USA in Qatar

Carlos Queiroz will lead Iran to November's World Cup finals after the country's football federation confirmed on Wednesday that the Portuguese would return to take charge of the team in Qatar. The former Real Madrid coach replaces Croatia's Dragan Skocic, who qualified the Iranians for the finals and won 15...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Let's finish with six of the best! Captain Ben Stokes hails special team spirit as rejuvenated England seek to win half-a-dozen Tests in one summer for first time since 2004

There was a certain irony in Ben Stokes talking about the huge role team spirit has played in England’s Test transformation on the day Alex Hales returned to the white-ball fold. Certainly, the England captain’s insistence that the off-field dynamic between a team clearly getting on extremely well has...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

582K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy