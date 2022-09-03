ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackburn plot transfer swoop for Sunderland’s Ross Stewart if in-demand Ben Brereton Diaz leaves in January window

By Alan Nixon
 4 days ago

BLACKBURN ROVERS will move for Sunderland’s Scottish hit man Ross Stewart if Ben Brereton Diaz leaves.

Rovers looked into a move for Stewart in the last window and could offer him the kind of contract he wants.

Blackburn Rovers are keen on Sunderland striker Ross Stewart Credit: Alamy
Rovers will move for Stewart if Ben Brereton Diaz leaves in January Credit: Getty

Stewart’s deal is running out and new boss Tony Mowbray will be keen for him to extend his stay rather than lose a star man.

However, Rovers are lurking.

Everton, Fulham and Leeds missed out on Blackburn Rovers hit man Brereton Diaz when owners Venkys asked for more cash than they would pay.

Frank Lampard was at the head of the queue for the Chile international's signature.

The Toffees made an offer around £12million with extras that could have eventually reached £20 million.

The Goodison club thought that would meet the asking price, but Blackburn’s tough negotiators said no.

Brereton Diaz has netted four goals in eight Championship games so far this campaign.

The 23-year-old bagged 22 in 37 games in the second tier last season.

Meanwhile Sunderland striker Stewart has an impressive five goals and three assists in seven Championship games this term.

He netted 24 times in League One last season.

And those helped fire the Black Cats to promotion.

