U.K.

My son, 8, saved my life when I collapsed and fell down the stairs – I was absolutely flabbergasted by his bravery

By Jon Rogers
 4 days ago
A HERO schoolboy, aged just eight, saved his mum’s life after she collapsed and fell down a flight of stairs.

Mum Regan Deeley, 30, woke up to find her son checking her vital signs at the family home in South Shields, Tyneside, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Regan has no idea why she passed out - but realises thing could have been much worse without the actions of her brave son.

She told The Shields Gazette: “I just woke up at about three o’clock in the morning and I felt a bit sick and dizzy.

“I don’t remember anything after that until I woke up and my little boy was on the phone to the ambulance crew.

“I was at the bottom of the stairs. I think I had fainted at the top of the stairs and taken a fall.”

Regan's body was halfway up the stairs and her arms were trapped underneath her.

The mum - who suffered a nasty head injury in the fall - remembers seeing Grayson leaning over her.

“He was checking for my pulse and breathing and then he was touching my arms and legs and asking ‘Can you feel this?’

“I said ‘I’ve have got pins and needles in my fingers’ and he told them over the phone," she added.

Not only did Grayson help save his mum but he also let paramedics in when they arrived and took care of his younger brother Drew, five, when they took over attending to his mum.

Regan, who is a student paramedic, is now recovering at home but so far tests have not revealed anything concerning and the fall didn’t leave any serious lasting damage.

She said: “I have always told my little boys in the past, ‘If you ever need anything, then you should call 999’ – he actually called 911, but the system puts you through anyway.

“He is only eight-years-old but some adults could not have dealt with what he has.

“He just took control of the whole thing. I am absolutely flabbergasted.

“I have nominated him for an ambulance service bravery award.”

Grayson not only saved his mum's life but also looked after his younger brother Drew, left, when the paramedics arrived Credit: NNP

