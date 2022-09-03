Read full article on original website
etxview.com
Today in Alexander City History: Labor Day through the years
As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we want to reflect on important historical events that have defined our city. This Labor Day, we look back at past celebrations of the holiday. End of Summer?. Labor Day traditionally marks the beginning of fall,...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Fair cancelled for 2022
COLUMBIANA – The Kiwanis Club of Columbiana announced that this year’s Shelby County Fair is cancelled in a Facebook post on Saturday, Aug. 27. “What we’ll do in the future is up for discussion, but we know we won’t have one this year,” Kiwanis Club of Columbiana President Sid Wheeler said. “The last three years have been dropping off to where it’s not feasible anymore.”
Clanton Advertiser
West End Baptist honors longtime staff
West End Baptist Church in Clanton honored Associate Pastor Eddie Lightsey and Minister of Students Kenny Martin for 25 years of service on Sept. 4. Lightsey came to West End as the minister of music in 1997 at the age of 31. He later became the senior adult minister, then he was named the associate pastor.
WTVM
Downtown Phenix City to urbanize with 30-year project
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Phenix City will soon be getting a makeover to create a more urban design for the city. This project to create a more community-based downtown will be a 30-plus year project, but they will be working in phases to make this plan become a reality slowly. Residents can expect to see more local businesses, sidewalks, restaurants, and more.
Opelika-Auburn News
Chicken Salad Chick founder opens new farm-to-table concept in Opelika
Recently, a local online message board posed a question to residents of Opelika and Auburn. “Which do you think will open first,” the poster asked. “Buc-ee’s or Botanic?”. Stacy Brown, the owner of Botanic, has given a definitive answer. Her new business opened its doors to...
Emergency crew responding to possible sulfur dioxide leak Phenix City waste water treatment plant
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Emergency crews from Phenix City and Columbus are on the scene of what is believed to be a potential sulfur dioxide leak at the Phenix City waste water treatment plant on State Docks Road. One of the first responder on scene tells WRBL they are sending a team into the […]
progressivegrocer.com
102-Year-Old Winn-Dixie Associate Offers Secrets to Success
When Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers (SEG), asked longtime employee Romay Davis her secret to living to 102, she gave an immediate and simple reply: “Love everyone – and do good.”. That mantra has carried Davis – known as “Ms. Romay” at SEG and in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's a list of Labor Day closings; oh, and parking's mostly free downtown Saturday through Monday
Most city facilities in Auburn and Opelika will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Auburn, Opelika and Lee County schools will be closed. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday, and collection will be delayed by one day during the week. Here’s a fun fact: Parking...
uab.edu
UAB radiation oncologists provide first SBRT treatments to lung cancer patients in the Alexander City area
Physicians at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine’s Department of Radiation Oncology recently began providing stereotactic body radiation therapy, or SBRT, to lung cancer patients at UAB Medicine’s Russell Medical Cancer Center in Alexander City, Alabama. Hunter Boggs, M.D., associate professor of...
alabamanews.net
Mellow Mushroom coming to Pike Road
A popular pizza restaurant is coming to Pike Road. Mayor Gordon Stone said Mellow Mushroom is coming to the old Tammy’s PYE Bar location at 9559 Vaughn Road. This is in the same complex as Pike Road Town Hall. Based out of Atlanta, the pizza chain says it offers...
WSFA
Brewbaker Primary School teacher calls her son ‘an inspiration’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Oweta Wiley has been teaching kindergarten at Brewbaker Primary School for 23 years. But, before she stepped into the classroom, she was working in management and human resources. “My son, he was my inspiration. He was struggling at a point in his life in school and...
alabamanews.net
Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region
An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
WTVM
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, there were reports of a big commotion outside Hollywood Connection in Columbus. Columbus police say it started at Hollywood Connection and spilled over to Cici’s Pizza on Whittlesey Road. Four suspects followed the victim from the theatre to the pizza restaurant...
Alabama authorities seek help finding missing Elmore County woman
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing person alert asking for the public’s help with finding a woman from Elmore County. Amanda Danielle Minor, 39, was last seen Monday about 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee. Minor may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement, according to ALEA.
Auburn church vandalized, minister denounces hate spayed in red paint
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama church is condemning the hate speech they discovered scrawled in red spray paint on the church’s welcome sign. Reverend Chris Rothbauer is the minister at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located along east Thatch Avenue. Saturday morning members discovered their sign vandalized with a queerphobic and transphobic epithet, “F___ […]
WSFA
A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL
The Honda Battle of The Bands will return after a hiatus, but it is leaving Atlanta for Montgomery. The post Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
Opelika-Auburn News
What's the most important issue in Auburn? Newly elected council members sound off
With the 2022 Municipal election behind them, new and returning council members alike are already considering their plans for when the new Auburn City Council convenes in November. This election saw voters turn out to re-elect existing council members Connie Fitch-Taylor of Ward 1, Kelley Griswold of Ward 2 and...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery
Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures. This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011. “When I first started, I thought you needed to know...
