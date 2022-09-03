COLUMBIANA – The Kiwanis Club of Columbiana announced that this year’s Shelby County Fair is cancelled in a Facebook post on Saturday, Aug. 27. “What we’ll do in the future is up for discussion, but we know we won’t have one this year,” Kiwanis Club of Columbiana President Sid Wheeler said. “The last three years have been dropping off to where it’s not feasible anymore.”

COLUMBIANA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO