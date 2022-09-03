ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dadeville, AL

etxview.com

Today in Alexander City History: Labor Day through the years

As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we want to reflect on important historical events that have defined our city. This Labor Day, we look back at past celebrations of the holiday. End of Summer?. Labor Day traditionally marks the beginning of fall,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County Fair cancelled for 2022

COLUMBIANA – The Kiwanis Club of Columbiana announced that this year’s Shelby County Fair is cancelled in a Facebook post on Saturday, Aug. 27. “What we’ll do in the future is up for discussion, but we know we won’t have one this year,” Kiwanis Club of Columbiana President Sid Wheeler said. “The last three years have been dropping off to where it’s not feasible anymore.”
COLUMBIANA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

West End Baptist honors longtime staff

West End Baptist Church in Clanton honored Associate Pastor Eddie Lightsey and Minister of Students Kenny Martin for 25 years of service on Sept. 4. Lightsey came to West End as the minister of music in 1997 at the age of 31. He later became the senior adult minister, then he was named the associate pastor.
CLANTON, AL
WTVM

Downtown Phenix City to urbanize with 30-year project

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Phenix City will soon be getting a makeover to create a more urban design for the city. This project to create a more community-based downtown will be a 30-plus year project, but they will be working in phases to make this plan become a reality slowly. Residents can expect to see more local businesses, sidewalks, restaurants, and more.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Chicken Salad Chick founder opens new farm-to-table concept in Opelika

Recently, a local online message board posed a question to residents of Opelika and Auburn. “Which do you think will open first,” the poster asked. “Buc-ee’s or Botanic?”. Stacy Brown, the owner of Botanic, has given a definitive answer. Her new business opened its doors to...
OPELIKA, AL
progressivegrocer.com

102-Year-Old Winn-Dixie Associate Offers Secrets to Success

When Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers (SEG), asked longtime employee Romay Davis her secret to living to 102, she gave an immediate and simple reply: “Love everyone – and do good.”. That mantra has carried Davis – known as “Ms. Romay” at SEG and in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
uab.edu

UAB radiation oncologists provide first SBRT treatments to lung cancer patients in the Alexander City area

Physicians at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine’s Department of Radiation Oncology recently began providing stereotactic body radiation therapy, or SBRT, to lung cancer patients at UAB Medicine’s Russell Medical Cancer Center in Alexander City, Alabama. Hunter Boggs, M.D., associate professor of...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
alabamanews.net

Mellow Mushroom coming to Pike Road

A popular pizza restaurant is coming to Pike Road. Mayor Gordon Stone said Mellow Mushroom is coming to the old Tammy’s PYE Bar location at 9559 Vaughn Road. This is in the same complex as Pike Road Town Hall. Based out of Atlanta, the pizza chain says it offers...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Brewbaker Primary School teacher calls her son ‘an inspiration’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Oweta Wiley has been teaching kindergarten at Brewbaker Primary School for 23 years. But, before she stepped into the classroom, she was working in management and human resources. “My son, he was my inspiration. He was struggling at a point in his life in school and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region

An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, there were reports of a big commotion outside Hollywood Connection in Columbus. Columbus police say it started at Hollywood Connection and spilled over to Cici’s Pizza on Whittlesey Road. Four suspects followed the victim from the theatre to the pizza restaurant...
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Alabama authorities seek help finding missing Elmore County woman

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing person alert asking for the public’s help with finding a woman from Elmore County. Amanda Danielle Minor, 39, was last seen Monday about 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee. Minor may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement, according to ALEA.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn church vandalized, minister denounces hate spayed in red paint

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama church is condemning the hate speech they discovered scrawled in red spray paint on the church’s welcome sign.  Reverend Chris Rothbauer is the minister at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located along east Thatch Avenue. Saturday morning members discovered their sign vandalized with a queerphobic and transphobic epithet, “F___ […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery

Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures. This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011. “When I first started, I thought you needed to know...

