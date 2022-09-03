ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Non district

Last non district game not our best night but we came away with win. District starts Friday.
PLEASANTON, TX
Boys Varsity Football falls to Boerne 41 – 7

It was a tough night for the Eagles on Friday. Boerne got off to a quick start and never looked back. The positive about Friday is we were able to see what we need to get better at and make the necessary adjustments for this coming week. Players of the game were:
BOERNE, TX
Texan Volleyball looks to stay hot as they host UIW Tuesday

The Teams: Tarleton Texans (6-1, 0-0 WAC) vs. UIW Cardinals (1-2 0-0 SLC) Tarleton plays host to the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Tuesday evening in Wisdom Gym. After sweeping their second consecutive home tournament, the Texans are looking to take a win into their weekend tournament in Jacksonville. The match...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Sports
HISTORY OF ST. PHILIP’S COLLEGE AND SLAVERY

The white Episcopalian Church in San Antonio was at the forefront of the conspiracy to make Black people subservient to the needs of whites. In 1882, the true founders of St. Philip’s College can be said to be John M Randolph, James R. Davis, Reverend Abraham Grant, J.C. Emory, R.H. Harbert, and J. C. Carnes. These men were erased from San Antonio history. They met and pushed for a state college for Black folks. They brought forth a petition in San Antonio to city hall and all the while the white Episcopalian was waiting in the wings to sabotage it by making sure they controlled the educational aspirations of Blacks in San Antonio. They were attempting to control education for Blacks with curriculum that was geared to servicing the needs of whites—slavery by another name.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop

SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Authentic German Food In The Middle Of Texas Hill Country

We’ve been visiting New Braunfels, Texas for more than a decade. Over that time, we’ve developed our list of places we needed to visit. Sure, we found a good place for barbecue and somewhere to eat a fancier meal. But once we found those places, we fell into a comfortable trend of only visiting those places we knew we liked.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Why city’s best shot at new ballpark may not be downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The development of a downtown ballpark could spark ancillary development in San Antonio’s urban core, but after years of discussion and at least one study exploring multiple sites, the more viable home for a baseball stadium may lie outside the center city. But even that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’

College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

