Read full article on original website
Related
pleasantonathletics.com
Non district
Last non district game not our best night but we came away with win. District starts Friday.
pleasantonathletics.com
Boys Varsity Football falls to Boerne 41 – 7
It was a tough night for the Eagles on Friday. Boerne got off to a quick start and never looked back. The positive about Friday is we were able to see what we need to get better at and make the necessary adjustments for this coming week. Players of the game were:
tarletonsports.com
Texan Volleyball looks to stay hot as they host UIW Tuesday
The Teams: Tarleton Texans (6-1, 0-0 WAC) vs. UIW Cardinals (1-2 0-0 SLC) Tarleton plays host to the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Tuesday evening in Wisdom Gym. After sweeping their second consecutive home tournament, the Texans are looking to take a win into their weekend tournament in Jacksonville. The match...
Grand opening ceremony held for community service center on south side
SAN ANTONIO — In a south side neighborhood of hard working people who sometimes need a little extra help, there is a new place to find relief. Tuesday morning there was a grand opening ceremony for a community service center where people can find all kinds of resources. Eagles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saobserver.com
HISTORY OF ST. PHILIP’S COLLEGE AND SLAVERY
The white Episcopalian Church in San Antonio was at the forefront of the conspiracy to make Black people subservient to the needs of whites. In 1882, the true founders of St. Philip’s College can be said to be John M Randolph, James R. Davis, Reverend Abraham Grant, J.C. Emory, R.H. Harbert, and J. C. Carnes. These men were erased from San Antonio history. They met and pushed for a state college for Black folks. They brought forth a petition in San Antonio to city hall and all the while the white Episcopalian was waiting in the wings to sabotage it by making sure they controlled the educational aspirations of Blacks in San Antonio. They were attempting to control education for Blacks with curriculum that was geared to servicing the needs of whites—slavery by another name.
Bad Bunny surprises San Antonio sports bar, requests his own music
Here's where Bad Bunny has been spotted in San Antonio so far.
San Antonio urging Bad Bunny fans to hop onto Park & Ride VIA buses to avoid traffic disaster
The Alamodome will open its doors for the show around 5:30 p.m., the same time many downtown workers start the commute home.
foxsanantonio.com
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop
SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 $200,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in San Antonio & near Corpus Christi
What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.
59-Year-Old Henry Stevenson Died 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported that a motor vehicle collision occurred on Saturday afternoon. Officials reported that the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Donop Road.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Authentic German Food In The Middle Of Texas Hill Country
We’ve been visiting New Braunfels, Texas for more than a decade. Over that time, we’ve developed our list of places we needed to visit. Sure, we found a good place for barbecue and somewhere to eat a fancier meal. But once we found those places, we fell into a comfortable trend of only visiting those places we knew we liked.
KSAT 12
Why city’s best shot at new ballpark may not be downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The development of a downtown ballpark could spark ancillary development in San Antonio’s urban core, but after years of discussion and at least one study exploring multiple sites, the more viable home for a baseball stadium may lie outside the center city. But even that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc7amarillo.com
Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
saobserver.com
‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’
College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
KSAT 12
A home on the North or West Side grows increasingly out of reach for most San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homebuyers looking in the city’s North and West sides may find themselves locked out of an increasing number of areas. Over the course of the pandemic, nine San Antonio ZIP codes became prohibitively expensive for median income households: four on the North Side, four on the Far West Side, and one in the Lone Star district downtown.
Massive, 204-acre pirate themed play park coming to the north side
SAN ANTONIO — The Mitchell Chang Foundation updated the timeline for a massive pirate-themed park coming to the north side. The organization's Facebook page Friday said the new park, called Michell's Landing, will be open in seven months, or around April 2023. The park will be named after Michell...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Teaching Moment: San Antonio, Texas Woman Learns Lesson in School Parking Lot
All of us experience the annoyance of rush of traffic at one point in our lives. We also have a few choice words for those who try to get ahead of everyone else, or who loudly honk when things aren't moving as quickly as we would have hoped. But hopefully,...
KSAT 12
Butterfly invasion! Swarms are back as snout butterflies make annual migration through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It happens every year: millions of American snout butterflies — known colloquially as “snout nose butterflies” — migrate south through San Antonio. And more than a few of the insects will end up splattered on your car's grill or windshield. Named for...
Comments / 0