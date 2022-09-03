The white Episcopalian Church in San Antonio was at the forefront of the conspiracy to make Black people subservient to the needs of whites. In 1882, the true founders of St. Philip’s College can be said to be John M Randolph, James R. Davis, Reverend Abraham Grant, J.C. Emory, R.H. Harbert, and J. C. Carnes. These men were erased from San Antonio history. They met and pushed for a state college for Black folks. They brought forth a petition in San Antonio to city hall and all the while the white Episcopalian was waiting in the wings to sabotage it by making sure they controlled the educational aspirations of Blacks in San Antonio. They were attempting to control education for Blacks with curriculum that was geared to servicing the needs of whites—slavery by another name.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO