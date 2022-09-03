ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskies collect Clark’s 150th win with 3-0 victory over UCF

The No. 3 Washington men’s soccer was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday, as it downed the University of South Florida, 3-0, in an all-around imposing display. It was a historic night for head coach Jamie Clark, whose 150th win at the helm of the purple and gold further cements his growing legacy within the program.
UW scores five goals in electric cross-town rivalry win

Once a year, two schools meet to settle the city’s biggest rivalry. On Sunday, the Washington women’s soccer team hosted Seattle U for the WAC/101 Club Cup for an afternoon of chippiness, stellar play, and a surplus of goals. Behind five goals from five separate players, the Huskies...
