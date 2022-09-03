ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

gojacks.com

JACKS, BULLDOGS DRAW AT FISHBACK SUNDAY

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State outshot Drake 22-3 in a non-conference match at Fishback Soccer Park on Sunday, but the Jackrabbits were unable to pull away from the Bulldogs as the two sides played to a 1-1 tie. The Jacks (4-0-2) were on the attack for a majority...
BROOKINGS, SD
GonzagaNation.net

How Gonzaga Matches Up Against LMU This Year

With the college basketball season approaching Dan Dickau will be focusing on one Gonzaga opponent each week to do an in depth matchup preview on, this week it's the LMU Lions. Hear who he thinks are they key players to watch out for and what kind of a contender he thinks LMU basketball can be in ...
SPOKANE, WA
gojacks.com

STATE PREPPED FOR PENTAGON MATCH

When September 6 at 7 p.m. South Dakota State makes the trip to Sioux Falls Tuesday to take on Chicago State at 7 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits last played at the Pentagon September 29, 2019 - a five-set loss to Western Illinois. KEY STORYLINES. SDSU went 1-1...
BROOKINGS, SD
gojacks.com

JACKS FINISH 10TH AT ISLAND RESORT INTERCOLLEGIATE

HARRIS, Mich. - The South Dakota State men's golf team finished in 10th place at the Island Resort Intercollegiate Monday at Sage Run Golf Club. The squad combined to shoot a 298 (+10) round Monday, bringing its final team total to 895 (+31). Matthew Schaefer had the best performance among...
BROOKINGS, SD
FOX 28 Spokane

Wildfire northeast of Moscow grows to 75-100 acres

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) shared the Prospect Fire, burning northeast of Moscow, had grown to 75-100 acres by Sunday morning. The fire was initially estimated to be 10-20 acres at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3. The fire is expected to remain extremely active throughout the day and it is burning in dense debris left over from logging operation.
Coeur d'Alene Press

From the ground up

A commercial building called the PACR is under construction at 1857 W. Hayden Ave. With a sleek, modern industrial vibe with corrugated metal, stone accents and green spaces, the building will house R&R Northwest (a marine construction company) and Cadre Coeur Consulting. A 4,000-square-foot unit is available with commercial or light industrial intentions. The place will have roll doors, office space, restrooms, a second-floor mezzanine and parking.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Boyles busy at Triple B Guns

COEUR d’ALENE — Three Boyles were busy on Friday morning at Triple B Guns. Owners Marcus and Kinsey Boyle were behind counters chatting with customers, while son Logan Boyle was doing the same. Their 12-year-old Papillon, Sarg, was on shop patrol. Rising calls for gun control hasn’t led...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NewsBreak
Sports
KHQ Right Now

Outages leave over 5,000 Avista customers without power

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday evening, numerous outages in the Spokane area have left around 5,000 Avista customers without power. To check current outages and estimated restoration times, check the Avista outage map HERE. Reports of outages can also be made at their site, or by calling 800-227-9187. Avista crews...
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Spokane police say they shot, killed man armed with rifle

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police shot and killed an armed man who had an anti-harassment order against him, authorities said. The shooting occurred Sunday night in the northern Hillyard neighborhood. A resident called police asking them to serve a neighbor with a court-issued anti-harassment order, the Spokane Police Department said...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews respond to 10-acre fire on Fairchild Air Force Base

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Fairchild Air Force Base's fire department, the fire burning within the exterior fence of the base is 10 acres. Right now, there's no risk to life or property. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. Fire crews are responding to a fire near...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Level 3 evacuations remain for Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County

DAVENPORT — Level 3 (leave now) evacuations remain in place Tuesday for the Seven Bays Fire burning northwest of Davenport. The fire was first reported on Sunday and has now burned about 1,000 acres, according to incident command. The fire is zero percent contained. A Level 3 evacuation is...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA

