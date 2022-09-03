Read full article on original website
Get a taste of German in Loveland at the Loveland Oktoberfest 2022
Loveland, Ohio – Local Downtown Loveland restaurants participated in the inaugural Oktoberfest magic last year by providing traditional German food specials and hosting the prelims of the Stein Hoisting a.k.a “The Masskrugen Challenge!”. On FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 from 4 PM – 10 PM and Saturday September 24 from...
UNITED WAY INVESTS $1.3 MILLION TO SUPPORT INNOVATIVE, BLACK-LED IDEAS IN GREATER CINCINNATI￼
Cincinnati, Ohio – For the third consecutive year, United Way of Greater Cincinnati is giving grants to Black changemakers to fund creative ideas and impactful projects that help Greater Cincinnati communities address poverty and systemic inequality. In partnership with bi3 and P&G Always, United Way has announced the investment of $1.3 million into 60 Black-led projects and programs promoting social mobility, economic prosperity, and systemic change through its Black Empowerment Works program.
Empty Bowls tickets for LIFE Food Pantry’s luncheon benefit now available
Seating times for the luncheon are 11 AM until 12:30 PM and 1 PM until 2:30 PM. Loveland, Ohio – Would you like a warm bowl of soup and fresh bread from a local restaurant with the bonus of taking home a beautiful, handcrafted pottery bowl made by local artisans?
Anyone in Ohio can obtain free naloxone (NARCAN)
Anyone in Ohio can obtain free naloxone and overdose response education through Project DAWN locations. To find a site near you, use the List of Project DAWN Locations by County. If there are no locations in your area, consider using one of the listed statewide mail-order programs. Project DAWN (Deaths...
