Cincinnati, Ohio – For the third consecutive year, United Way of Greater Cincinnati is giving grants to Black changemakers to fund creative ideas and impactful projects that help Greater Cincinnati communities address poverty and systemic inequality. In partnership with bi3 and P&G Always, United Way has announced the investment of $1.3 million into 60 Black-led projects and programs promoting social mobility, economic prosperity, and systemic change through its Black Empowerment Works program.

