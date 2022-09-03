Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
"Extremely critical" fire risk in Montana as heat sears West
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures broke records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday, as forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires and said the dangerous conditions would sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire conditions across...
CDC: West Virginia sees decline in drug overdose deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Overdose deaths in West Virginia declined during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials said. From March 2021 to March 2022, West Virginia saw 1,485 overdose deaths, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was a decrease of 3.6% from the 1,541 deaths for the year ending in March 2021.
Crews begin mowing along highways in western Kentucky
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Crews began mowing along highways in some western Kentucky counties this week and drivers in the region should use caution, officials said. Mowing crews started at the McCracken County line and will travel east through Livingston, Marshall, Crittenden, Lyon, Calloway and Trigg counties, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
Rolling Stone x BACARDÍ Rum Bring the Heat to Vegas For ‘Life is Beautiful’
Before you give the coasts too much credit as the epicenters of entertainment, Life Is Beautiful is back to remind us just how much Las Vegas has to offer. And while Rolling Stone is never far from any action, this time, BACARDÍ is ready to set the Neon Capital alight.
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
Hearing reset for ex-Raider Ruggs in fatal Vegas crash case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A court hearing was postponed Wednesday in the case alleging ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs caused a fatal crash while driving his sports car drunk at 156 mph last November on a residential street. A prosecutor and defense attorney told a Las Vegas judge...
EPA to decide next steps on Alaska mine project by Dec. 2
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is extending until Dec. 2 the timeline to decide whether to proceed with proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. The agency, in a recent notice, said this would...
Job growth in CT is lagging and it could hamper the economy
The gap between job growth in Connecticut and the national pace of job recovery since the pandemic recession is expected to widen, hampering state economic growth in the years to come, according to the latest annual report on Connecticut’s labor force from policy research group Connecticut Voices for Children.
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
Mr. Beast Burger: YouTuber 'Mr. Beast' brings virtual restaurant to Connecticut
Mr. Beast is a content-creator on Youtube with over 100 million subscribers, known for his “over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.” Now, he has teamed up with the company, “Virtual Dining Endeavors” to bring his virtual restaurant brand, Mr. Beast Burger, to multiple locations throughout Connecticut. The...
Ex Puerto Rico legislator sentenced in bribery scheme
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Puerto Rico legislator to more than four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to bribery as part of a kickback scheme. Nelson del Valle Colón, who was elected to Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives...
CT's best Middle Eastern restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CT's best Mediterranean or Greek restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
SEEN: 60th Annual Newtown Labor Day Parade 2022
The 60th Newtown Labor Day parade was held on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 with a theme of “Celebrating Newtown’s Hidden Gems.” Were you SEEN?
