ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

"Extremely critical" fire risk in Montana as heat sears West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures broke records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday, as forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires and said the dangerous conditions would sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire conditions across...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTimes

CDC: West Virginia sees decline in drug overdose deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Overdose deaths in West Virginia declined during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials said. From March 2021 to March 2022, West Virginia saw 1,485 overdose deaths, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was a decrease of 3.6% from the 1,541 deaths for the year ending in March 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsTimes

Crews begin mowing along highways in western Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Crews began mowing along highways in some western Kentucky counties this week and drivers in the region should use caution, officials said. Mowing crews started at the McCracken County line and will travel east through Livingston, Marshall, Crittenden, Lyon, Calloway and Trigg counties, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
California Cars
NewsTimes

Hearing reset for ex-Raider Ruggs in fatal Vegas crash case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A court hearing was postponed Wednesday in the case alleging ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs caused a fatal crash while driving his sports car drunk at 156 mph last November on a residential street. A prosecutor and defense attorney told a Las Vegas judge...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsTimes

EPA to decide next steps on Alaska mine project by Dec. 2

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is extending until Dec. 2 the timeline to decide whether to proceed with proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. The agency, in a recent notice, said this would...
ALASKA STATE
NewsTimes

Job growth in CT is lagging and it could hamper the economy

The gap between job growth in Connecticut and the national pace of job recovery since the pandemic recession is expected to widen, hampering state economic growth in the years to come, according to the latest annual report on Connecticut’s labor force from policy research group Connecticut Voices for Children.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#High And Low#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Wfo Las Vegas Warnings#Advisories
NewsTimes

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
NewsTimes

Ex Puerto Rico legislator sentenced in bribery scheme

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Puerto Rico legislator to more than four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to bribery as part of a kickback scheme. Nelson del Valle Colón, who was elected to Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy