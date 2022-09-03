Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Firefighters locate several fire starts stared by lightning storm
SOUTHERN OREGON — While 11 fires were reported throughout the morning, five were either duplicate reports or not smoke or fire. Two were on Forest Service land, impacting both the Klamath National Forest and the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest. The final four reports were found to be legitimate...
KTVL
As wildfires burn across Oregon, fire officials cautiously watch hot, dry, windy forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several wildfires are burning across Oregon as firefighters face hot, dry, and windy conditions on Tuesday. The National Weather Service offices in Portland, Medford, and Pendleton have all issued Red Flag warnings for some of their forecast areas. Temperatures across the state are expected to soar into the upper 90’s in Northeast Oregon, and triple-digit heat is expected in Southern Oregon.
KTVL
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
KTVL
Drazan holds roundtable on public safety, key issue for all governor candidates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates in Oregon's historic governor's race continue to focus heavily on public safety. At a roundtable Tuesday, Republican candidate Christine Drazan heard from victims of crime and small business owners in Portland about their concerns. “They break into buildings at random -- period -- seeing what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVL
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, what warning signs to look for
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health and Wellness remind that September is Nation Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is among the leading causes of death in Oregon and is a major health concern. According to Coos Health and Wellness, Coos County's 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. They say this suicide rate is nearly double Oregon's rate, 21.4 per 100,000.
KTVL
New employer portal 'first step to simplify and streamline' state's unemployment process
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Employment Department has opened its new online portal for employers as the first rollout in the effort to modernize the department's business processes and core technology systems, says the department. Frances Online replaces the systems Oregon employers previously used to file their combined payroll...
KTVL
Hold the pumpkin spice for now, but a cool down is near due to a distant hurricane
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — If you heard the thunder this morning, you're not crazy! We had some isolated thunderstorms and it's a sign that summer's not done. You might not want to bring out the pumpkins and sweaters yet!. Long-term models are hinting at a significant cooldown...
KTVL
House Speaker Pelosi holds roundtable in Oregon on Inflation Reduction Act, clean energy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding a roundtable in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss the impacts that the Inflation Reduction Act will have on the state. Pelosi was joined by Congressman Earl Blumenauer (OR-03) and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (OR-1) at the roundtable, which was hosted by the Energy Trust of Oregon.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVL
First day of classes canceled for Seattle Public Schools due to strike. What's next?
SEATTLE — The first day of school for Washington state’s largest school district has been canceled Wednesday morning. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced the district will not start school as planned as teachers are going on strike for what they say is a stand to give students the support and resources they need.
KTVL
Virginia man thought he won $600 in the lottery... turns out he won $1 million
ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — An Annandale man is $1 million richer — well nearly $760,000 richer — after a recent Virginia Lottery win. Jose Flores Velasquez went to the lottery customer service center in Woodbridge to redeem what he thought was $600 in winnings. But staffers quickly realized the ticket was worth more. MUCH more — $1 million.
Comments / 0