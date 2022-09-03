ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KTVL

Firefighters locate several fire starts stared by lightning storm

SOUTHERN OREGON — While 11 fires were reported throughout the morning, five were either duplicate reports or not smoke or fire. Two were on Forest Service land, impacting both the Klamath National Forest and the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest. The final four reports were found to be legitimate...
KTVL

As wildfires burn across Oregon, fire officials cautiously watch hot, dry, windy forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several wildfires are burning across Oregon as firefighters face hot, dry, and windy conditions on Tuesday. The National Weather Service offices in Portland, Medford, and Pendleton have all issued Red Flag warnings for some of their forecast areas. Temperatures across the state are expected to soar into the upper 90’s in Northeast Oregon, and triple-digit heat is expected in Southern Oregon.
KTVL

Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties

PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
KTVL

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, what warning signs to look for

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health and Wellness remind that September is Nation Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is among the leading causes of death in Oregon and is a major health concern. According to Coos Health and Wellness, Coos County's 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. They say this suicide rate is nearly double Oregon's rate, 21.4 per 100,000.
KTVL

Virginia man thought he won $600 in the lottery... turns out he won $1 million

ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — An Annandale man is $1 million richer — well nearly $760,000 richer — after a recent Virginia Lottery win. Jose Flores Velasquez went to the lottery customer service center in Woodbridge to redeem what he thought was $600 in winnings. But staffers quickly realized the ticket was worth more. MUCH more — $1 million.
