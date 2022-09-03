The Ottawa Senators are signing 2020 third-overall pick Tim Stützle to massive eight-year, $66.8 million contract extension ($8.35M AAV) per Frank Seravalli:. Stützle stumbled lightly out of the gate in his rookie campaign, mustering 29 points in 53 games with a -18 rating. He exploded last season, however, with a 58 point season in 79 games, although he fielded a -27 rating. Nevertheless, Ottawa GM knows he has a star in the making with Stützle, and he decided to fork up the dough now rather than later. A big bet on a talented player, Dorion knows that the NHL's salary cap is increasing soon enough, and Stützle still has the last year at his entry-level salary, meaning the Senators lock up their star for 9 cost-controlled seasons. Ergo, Dorion will have salary in and around Stützle, Norris, Tkachuk, and Chabot for years to come.

