Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
MARTIN BRODEUR'S SON LANDS ECHL CONTRACT FOR 2022-23 SEASON
Jeremy Brodeur, son of Hockey Hall of Famer Martin, will be returning to the East Coast Hockey League for the 2022-23 season. Brodeur has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with one of his former clubs, the Norfolk Admirals. The 25-year-old had a career year during the 2021-22 campaign,...
markerzone.com
FORMER HABS' PROSPECT DANIEL AUDETTE SCORES ABSURD GOAL IN SWISS LEAGUE (VIDEO)
A 2014 5th round pick for the Montreal Canadiens, Audette is a long shot for the NHL at 26 but a highlight like this is one way to get noticed. Audette scored 136 points in 264 AHL games, so he never really leaped off the scoresheet. Even still, what a crafty goal, against SC Bern in their own barn, no less.
markerzone.com
FORMER JETS CAPTAIN SCOTT CAMPBELL PASSES AWAY AT 65
Some sad news to report on in the hockey world. Former Winnipeg Jets captain Scott Campbell has passed away at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer. Campbell began his professional hockey career in the WHA after he was drafted first overall by the Houston Areos in 1977. From there, he moved to Winnipeg for the 1978-79, helping them win the final Avco Cup before the WHA folded.
markerzone.com
HANDFUL OF TEAMS EXPRESSING INTEREST IN JAKE VIRTANEN FOLLOWING 'NOT-GUILTY' VERDICT
Just weeks after his acquittal, Jake Virtanen is drawing interest from a handful of teams, according to Rick Dhaliwal. Virtanen was initially charged with one degree of sexual assault, but he was found not-guilty by a jury in July. During the proceedings, Virtanen was ousted from the NHL and forced...
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS AND FORMER #3 DRAFT PICK KIRBY DACH AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION
This extension has been rumored by insiders such as Elliotte Friedman for a couple weeks now, and it is finally official. Les Habitants have signed F Kirby Dach to a four-year, $13.45 million contract extension ($3.3625M AAV):. Dach will retain restricted free-agent status upon the deal's expiration in 2026. The...
markerzone.com
THE NHL'S FIRST SWEATER ADVERTISEMENTS HAVE BEEN REVEALED
The NHL has been transparent about its need to discover new ways of generating revenue, and not every decision has been well-received. For example, the NHL basically sold its divisions to sponsors, which is not an egregious decision, but it was a corny decision. Next came helmet ads, which weren't so terrible. Got to do what you got to do.
markerzone.com
OTTAWA RE-SIGNS ERIK BRÄNNSTRÖM TO ONE-YEAR DEAL
The Ottawa Senators announced today they have signed D Erik Brännström to a one-year deal worth $900,000. Brännström was drafted 15th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and later acquired by the Senators in the Mark Stone trade. He has appeared in 116 games over four seasons, totaling 31 points. Big things were expected out of Brännström that haven't formulated just yet. In '21-22, he sported a -17 rating, and he failed to score a goal in 53 games. It is safe to say, Ottawa wants more from him.
markerzone.com
EMILY CAVE SHARES AWFUL PRIVATE MESSAGE FROM EDMONTON BUSINESS OWNER
Since the tragic passing of Colby Cave back in April of 2020, his widow, Emily, has been very vocal about her appreciation in the support she has gotten from hockey fans across the world. Unfortunately, while she has received plenty of positive messages since losing her husband, she has also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
NHL NETWORK UNVEILS LIST OF TOP-TEN GOALTENDERS AHEAD OF THE 2022-23 SEASON
As they do every year, the NHL Network unveils a list of the top-ten or top-20 players at every position prior to the start of the new season. These lists always generate a lot of buzz, with fans across social media giving their input on if a player is too low or too high, or asking where a certain player is.
markerzone.com
OTTAWA SENATORS INK F TIM STÜTZLE TO A HUGE CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Ottawa Senators are signing 2020 third-overall pick Tim Stützle to massive eight-year, $66.8 million contract extension ($8.35M AAV) per Frank Seravalli:. Stützle stumbled lightly out of the gate in his rookie campaign, mustering 29 points in 53 games with a -18 rating. He exploded last season, however, with a 58 point season in 79 games, although he fielded a -27 rating. Nevertheless, Ottawa GM knows he has a star in the making with Stützle, and he decided to fork up the dough now rather than later. A big bet on a talented player, Dorion knows that the NHL's salary cap is increasing soon enough, and Stützle still has the last year at his entry-level salary, meaning the Senators lock up their star for 9 cost-controlled seasons. Ergo, Dorion will have salary in and around Stützle, Norris, Tkachuk, and Chabot for years to come.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL SET TO MAKE FINAL DECISION ON CAREY PRICE AFTER SIGNING DACH
The Montreal Canadiens earlier locked up C Kirby Dach to a contract extension, and they subsequently put themselves $10.2 million over the NHL's salary cap, the most expensive payroll in the league. Their entire plan is outright reliant on offing G Carey Price's hefty $10.5M from their books. Price is injured long-term, and the notion that his career is over grows stronger each day.
markerzone.com
LEGENDARY LINESMAN DAN SCHACHTE PASSES AWAY AT 64
Legendary NHL linesman Dan Schachte passed away this morning at the age of 64. Schachte was the first American to work 2000 games, and his career includes appearances at the Olympics, Stanley Cup Finals, and any other major event in the sport. His obituary reads:. Dan Schachte Death, Obituary- Dan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL 1ST-ROUNDER RYAN MURPHY SAYS NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LET HIM DOWN; 'VERY FRUSTRATING'
Following a two-year stint in the AHL, defenceman Ryan Murphy is back in Russia playing for Ufa Salavat. Murphy, drafted 15th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2011, was a highly-touted prospect who could never seem to get a firm grip on a spot in the lineup on an NHL team. After Carolina, he played for Minnesota and one game with New Jersey before heading to Russia for his first stint in the KHL. In 2020, he signed in the AHL in an attempt to get back to North America, but things didn't work out. In an interview with Championat.com, Murphy explained what he felt went wrong.
markerzone.com
SENATORS IMPROVEMENT RESULTS IN UPTICK FOR SEASON TICKET SALES
Most would be in agreeance that there is no team in the NHL that has improved over the course of the offseason more so than the Ottawa Senators. With additions such as Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot, they should be able to compete for a playoff spot this season in what is a very good Atlantic Division.
markerzone.com
PENS' PROSPECT KIRILL TANKOV WILL MISS A LOT OF TIME AFTER HORRIBLE HIT FROM BEHIND
The prognosis for Pittsburgh Penguins' draft pick Kirill Tankov is not good. The 20-year-old was hit from behind during a game in Russia Monday and had to be stretchered off the ice. Doctors have now assessed the injury to Tankov's neck, and say he will miss around a year of action.
markerzone.com
NHL OFFICIALS GET ANOTHER OPTION WHEN REVIEWING MAJOR PENALTIES IN 2022-23
The NHL's rulebook will mostly stay the same for the upcoming season. There is, however, one change that will give referees more options when reviewing a major penalty. Last season, when a five minute major was called, officials could review the play and decide to keep it a major penalty, or reduce the punishment to a two-minute minor. They'll have an extra option in the upcoming season. Here's the updated rule as published by ScoutingTheRefs.com:
markerzone.com
SHARKS LOSE ANOTHER PROSPECT TO SWEDISH HOCKEY LEAGUE
Less than a week after losing Jonathan Dahlen, who signed a five-year contract with Timra IK, the San Jose Sharks have lost another prospect to the Swedish Hockey League. On Tuesday, Vaxjo Lakers HC announced that forward Jayden Halbgewachs has agreed to terms on a contract for the 2022-23 season.
markerzone.com
WASHINGTON CAPITALS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
markerzone.com
GOLDEN KNIGHTS PROSPECT FACES EARLY RETIREMENT DUE TO ONGOING COVID COMPLICATIONS
Mikael Hakkarainen is not necessarily a household name. Drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018 in the 5th round, Hakkarainen really struggled to acclimate to professional North American hockey. Appearing in just 14 AHL and 9 ECHL games, the Finnish center simply never gained any traction. His biggest news day...
markerzone.com
EDMONTON ANNOUNCES THE CREATION OF THE OILERS' HALL OF FAME, NAMES INAUGURAL INDUCTION CLASS
The Edmonton Oilers today introduced the establishment of its own Hall of Fame, honoring Oilers legends of the past as well as Oilers of the present and future. The Oilers' history is, after all, legendary. Per the team release: "Created to honour outstanding contributions or service to the Edmonton Oilers...
Comments / 0