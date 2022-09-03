Read full article on original website
AZFamily
AHS and PetSmart team up for temporary shelter program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From financial struggles to family changes and housing insecurity. There are so many circumstances that can make keeping a pet really hard. Thanks to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), a program is helping to take care of your pet during tough times, and that is Something Good!
AZFamily
Free dental services offered in Phoenix on Labor Day
Labor Day (Sept. 5) is the last day of the Foam Zone at the Children's Museum of Phoenix. Check it out while you can!. Celebrity fitness trainer Chris Powell visits GMAZ to detail his free daily warmup that's caught on in 71 countries. Motivation Monday is sponsored by Elements Massage.
AZFamily
Funerals for the living: Why pre-funerals are becoming more common
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The program featured a photo of Ryan, with the words, “in loving memory” printed on the front. Photos of Ryan decorated the chapel, and friends sang along to his favorite music. At first, it looked like a traditional celebration of life. But Ryan was there. Alive. At his own funeral.
kjzz.org
St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix needs volunteers urgently
Volunteers play a critical role in keeping certain organizations and services up and running. From family caregivers to school volunteers, these unpaid workers are unsung heroes. One nonprofit has an urgent need for volunteers. Jerry Brown is the director of public relations at St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix. He...
AZFamily
City of Mesa offering senior utility program
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is offering a senior rate program. The city’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program is a residential utility assistance program that offers a 30% discount on the water service rate- one of the key water rates on a consumer’s bill. This discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 each month down to $20.46 each month. The program doesn’t change any other water rate component.
northcentralnews.net
Dogtopia will mark 20 years, 200th location
For many people, their dogs are more than just pets; they are family. Sometimes, though, furry family members need to spend quality time with canine companions, and many fur kids can’t be left to their own devices during the day while mom or dad work. So, to help meet the needs of North Central pet parents, Dogtopia is gearing up to open its 200th dog day care location this month.
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Offering $2,500 Hiring Incentive for Mechanic Positions
The City of Phoenix is offering a $2,500 hiring incentive for two critical positions in the Public Works Department – Heavy Equipment Mechanics and Equipment Service Worker II. Both positions engage in meaningful work to ensure residents have access to the services they need every day. These mechanic positions maintain and repair more than 7,000 pieces of City equipment. Make a living and make a difference!
Comfort Food With a Twist: Inside This Husband and Wife-Owned Breakfast Restaurant
"Small Business Spotlight" nominee Brunch Snob is a Phoenix restaurant owned by husband and wife team Keith and Celene Hillsbery that serves "comfort food with a twist." As Celene puts it, "We don't...
Phoenix New Times
Fall Means Event Season in Metro Phoenix. Here are 12 Fall Food Festivals to Dine For
September 16-25 If you put cloves of garlic in every dish and have an infatuation for this staple ingredient, then the ninth annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Fest is for you. The festival includes organically grown garlic, a garlic shop and gourmet vendor alley, and live cooking demos. This year, the Olive Mill will host an inaugural Tavolo Dinner: The Celebration of Garlic, a five-course feast with authentic Italian recipes.
AZFamily
U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair, looking to fill 400 positions in Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings in Arizona, including 400 positions in the Phoenix metro area. The job fair will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium at 545 N 40th St. USPS employees will be at the job fair to provide information, answer questions and walk through the application process. Starting pay ranges from $17.32 - $27.52 per hour, and benefits are included. Over 800 positions are available in Arizona.
gilbertsunnews.com
Hot Dog Days return to Joe’s Farm Grill
Now an annual tradition, the Hot Dog Days of Summer have returned through the end of September at Joe’s Farm Grill in Gilbert, featuring nine wiener-based gourmet sandwiches showcasing flavors inspired from around the globe, from Hawaii to Vietnam and Mexico to Michigan. Tim Peelen, co-owner of Joe’s Farm...
West Valley View
Alamar Park celebrates grand opening with free public event
A new 40-acre community park in Avondale opens with a family and dog-friendly celebration and ribbon cutting on Saturday, Oct. 8. The city of Avondale, in partnership with Brookfield Residential, is inviting the public to attend the grand opening of Alamar Park, the newest parks and recreation facility in Avondale. Opening day activities include fitness fun, sports demonstrations, food trucks, music, crafts and a self-guided home tour.
gilbertsunnews.com
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Arizona
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix changing trash and recycling days starting in October
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Heads up, Phoenix homeowners! You’ll want to check a new city map before you take your trash out the curb as the city adjusts its collection days starting next month. The City of Phoenix Public Works Department says about 80% of its customers are...
themesatribune.com
At 104, Mesa woman thanks God for long life
Vivian Bickford has known the secret to a long life since she was in third grade. As she turned 104 last Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bickford said she gives all the credit to believing in God and Jesus Christ. “I thank God for giving me all of His time,” Bickford said....
kjzz.org
Diocese of Phoenix holds its first ever suicide remembrance Mass
The Catholic Church had long regarded suicide as a sin, before adopting a more progressive stance in recent years. On Sunday, the Diocese of Phoenix held its first remembrance Mass at Saints Simon and Jude Cathedral for those who have died by suicide, marking National Suicide Prevention Week. Bishop John...
AZFamily
Phoenix dentist hosts annual free Labor of Love dental day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Between the pandemic and rising costs of healthcare, many people aren’t getting to the dentist as often as they should. To help, Phoenix-based Risas Dental is hosting its 11th annual Labor of Love from 8 a.m. until noon on Labor Day. During the free...
AZFamily
Maricopa County sees rise in heat-related deaths; activists say homeless most at-risk
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Community activists say more people are living outdoors unprotected in this extreme heat has been a major factor in the rise in heat-related deaths this summer. Maricopa County reports 111 deaths this year, compared to 81 last year, and shows 80% of the deaths are happening outside.
85209.com
100 Bed Mental Health Hospital Slated Near Ellsworth and Elliot
The City of Mesa’s Planning Commission has approved a site plan review regarding a planned 100 bed mental health hospital just north of the Dignity Hospital at Ellsworth and Elliot roads. “The developer was originally looking at a location near Niagara,” said District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson, but that...
