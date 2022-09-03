Read full article on original website
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Brian Johnson’s ‘The Lives of Brian’ Memoir Coming Next Month
AC/DC singer Brian Johnson will detail his wild life and career in his upcoming memoir, The Lives of Brian, which will hit shelves on Oct. 25. The book, which is available for preorder now, will tell one of the best-known and most fortuitous stories in rock 'n' roll. The English-born Johnson scrapped for years in the band Geordie, scoring a few modest U.K. chart hits but always finding major success just out of reach. Following the death of AC/DC singer Bon Scott, the Australian rockers invited Johnson to audition. He landed the gig and made his AC/DC debut with Back in Black, which became one of the bestselling albums ever and kick-started one of the most remarkable second acts in rock history.
Liam Gallagher Opens the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher was the first musical artist to perform at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. The former Oasis frontman opened the show at Wembley convincingly with a two-song set, accompanied by the surviving members of the Foo Fighters. Gallagher hit the stage after Dave Grohl and his bandmates...
How Taylor Hawkins Ended Up Playing on Richard Marx’s New Song
The latest advance single from Richard Marx's new album Songwriter arrives today with a very special guest: "Shame On You" poignantly features one of the last recorded performances from late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Due on Sept. 30, Songwriter brings together 20 tracks, spotlighting four different genres of Marx's...
Them Crooked Vultures Reunite at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Them Crooked Vultures staged a reunion to honor late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at his tribute concert in London. The supergroup – featuring Foos leader Dave Grohl alongside Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones and multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes – delivered a three-song set at Wembley Stadium, marking their first performance since 2010.
Justin Hawkins Explains ‘Back in Black’ Moment at Taylor Hawkins Show
One of the many stand-out moments of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London on Saturday was Brian Johnson and Lars Ulrich’s guest spot. But it also featured one of the most questioned moments of the night when Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins appeared onstage. It seemed to some that...
10 Ways Dave Grohl Gave Grief a Chance at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
“Tonight we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person,” Dave Grohl said at London’s Wembley Stadium, kicking off a brave and emotional public wake for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
James Gang Plays First Show in 16 Years at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The reunited James Gang performed at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London, their first gig since 2006. "If you’ve ever seen a picture of Taylor Hawkins, most likely he was wearing a fucking hat that said James Gang on it," Dave Grohl declared while introducing the group, describing them as "maybe [Hawkins'] favorite band of all time, Joe Walsh maybe his favorite person of all time."
Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor Perform at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor honored Taylor Hawkins at a tribute concert for the late drummer in London. The second to last scheduled performance of the Wembley Stadium extravaganza opened with film footage of Hawkins’ well-known love for Queen and drummer Taylor in particular. It led directly into the actual performance, with an on-screen Taylor counting the band into “We Will Rock You,” sung by Struts frontman Luke Spiller.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Artists + Fans React to Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium
For the past three months, the two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts have been heavily anticipated by fans, friends, family and the rock music world at large. Unsurprisingly, last night (Sept. 3)’s first concert – at London’s Wembley Stadium – was a monumental success, with its myriad artists providing plenty of touching memories and terrific music over the course of multiple hours. In fact, numerous artists and fans took to social media to share just how moving and enjoyable the event was.
Why Kiko Loureiro Isn’t Bringing Van Halen Riffs to Megadeth
Sticking around for more than one album is never a guarantee in Megadeth. Not only has lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro cleared the hurdle, but he's also flourished as a formidable songwriter over the past seven years in the Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit. Now, as Megadeth prepares to release The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead! on Friday, Loureiro reflects on how much has changed since he made his Megadeth debut on the band's last album, 2016's Dystopia.
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Join Dave Grohl at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush performed at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London, delivering a tight three-song set that felt equal parts like an homage to the fallen drummer as well as their own, the late Neil Peart, who died in January 2020. "Now if there's one...
David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Version of Van Halen’s ‘Panama’
David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased version of Van Halen's smash hit "Panama." It's unclear whether it's a new recording, or if it was pulled from the archives. The track was uploaded to Roth's YouTube channel yesterday (Sept. 1), and is titled "Roth Lives! Panama - David Lee Roth Studio Live." There aren't any details about the song in the description, so we don't know when it was recorded, or who is even playing on it alongside the vocalist.
Stephen Pearcy Wants Ratt to Reunite But ‘It’s Not Gonna Happen’
Over the last couple of years, there have been quite a lot of high profile reunions in rock and metal, but if you're holding on to hopes of ever seeing the classic members of Ratt get back together, now might be a good time to start letting go. Singer Stephen Pearcy, who has publicly doubted the possibility of getting the band back together before, tells Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk that "it's not gonna happen."
10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Motley Crue’s ‘Dr. Feelgood’
It isn't common for a band's fifth album to be their best work of art, but that was the case for Motley Crue. By the end of the '80s, the Crue had already been living like rockstars for nearly eight years and toured the world. But, they hadn't given us their best just yet.
Aerosmith Performs First Post-Pandemic Concert: Set List, Videos
Aerosmith performed their first post-pandemic concert last night (Sept. 4) in Bangor, Maine. "This is our first fuckin' gig in two and a half years," guitarist Joe Perry said at one point. "All we've been doing is lying on our backs and watching Netflix." The band's last live performance took place on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas as part of the band's Deuces Are Wild residency, about a month before the pandemic effectively shuttered live touring.
Lost Led Zeppelin Bootleg Film Clips Restored and Revealed
A bootleg trader released lost footage of Led Zeppelin performing in Los Angeles in 1970, saying it was important to share fan recordings rather than hide them in personal collections. The band’s show at the Inglewood Forum was already immortalized in an audio recording known to fans as On Blueberry...
Keith Richards’ Strange History of House Fires
Keith Richards’ country home, known as Redlands in West Wittering, Sussex, suffered serious damage on Sept. 2, 1982 as a result of a fire. “Sixty-five firemen spent six hours bringing the fire under control,” UPI reported back then. “Three-quarters of the thatched roof was destroyed, along with half the contents of the building.”
Beatles’ Remixed and Expanded ‘Revolver’ Box Finally Gets Release Date
The Beatles' long-awaited Revolver box set will be released on Oct. 28. The super deluxe edition of the reissue (five-CD/four-LP) includes a new mix of the album by producer Giles Martin engineer Sam Okell, sourced from the album's original four-track master tapes. The new audio was developed with the assistance of the sound team at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd.
