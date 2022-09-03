NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 55th home run in the only blemish of Louie Varland’s otherwise outstanding major league debut, Oswaldo Cabrera’s single capped a two-run 12th and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in Wednesday’s doubleheader opener. Cabrera also threw out a runner at the plate in the 10th as the AL East leaders clinched their 30th consecutive winning season. Judge homered for the fourth straight game, driving a changeup to left in the fourth inning and beginning New York’s comeback from a 3-0 deficit. He set the Yankees record for right-handed hitters by surpassing the 54 homers hit by Alex Rodriguez in 2007. The Yankees’ season record of 61 was set by Roger Maris in 1961, one more than Babe Ruth’s high of 60 in 1927. Gleyber Torres tied it at 3 for the injury-depleted Yankees with a two-run homer in the sixth off Griffin Jax.

