NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 55th home run in the only blemish of Louie Varland’s otherwise outstanding major league debut, Oswaldo Cabrera’s single capped a two-run 12th and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in Wednesday’s doubleheader opener. Cabrera also threw out a runner at the plate in the 10th as the AL East leaders clinched their 30th consecutive winning season. Judge homered for the fourth straight game, driving a changeup to left in the fourth inning and beginning New York’s comeback from a 3-0 deficit. He set the Yankees record for right-handed hitters by surpassing the 54 homers hit by Alex Rodriguez in 2007. The Yankees’ season record of 61 was set by Roger Maris in 1961, one more than Babe Ruth’s high of 60 in 1927. Gleyber Torres tied it at 3 for the injury-depleted Yankees with a two-run homer in the sixth off Griffin Jax.
Rays’ Tyler Glasnow takes another step forward in first rehab outing at Triple-A
ST. PETERSBURG — Tyler Glasnow’s recovery from Tommy John surgery progressed another step Wednesday night, as the right-hander threw one inning in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham. Glasnow threw 11 of 19 pitches for strikes, struck out two batters and walked the leadoff hitter. His fastball...
How the Diamondbacks can solve their bullpen problem this offseason
SAN DIEGO — As reliever Ian Kennedy trudged off the field on Tuesday night — and as the San Diego Padres celebrated giddily down the right-field line — an already obvious reality was further hammered home. The Diamondbacks have work to do with their bullpen this winter. For anyone who has followed the organization for any period of time, this comes as little surprise. For years, the Diamondbacks have entered the offseason in need of late-inning help. In many of...
